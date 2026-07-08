OnePlus Users Allegedly Facing Warranty Issues As Rumors Grow, Leaving Owners Frustrated
Amid the rumors about OnePlus' impending exit from European markets, the company's customers are reportedly encountering issues with their product warranties. As per user reports on Reddit, which were first spotted by folks at GSMArena, the company is allegedly offering vouchers in lieu of replacements and repairs in Europe. While this would typically be fine, the vouchers are said to be only valid for the company's online stores, which are running pretty much dry right now. This is evidently leaving customers in a tricky situation where they are ending up with faulty devices and vouchers that they can't redeem.
To make things even worse, the shopping vouchers are reportedly only valid for a month, giving OnePlus owners little time to redeem them when the online store has barely anything to order. This is certainly not a good look for OnePlus, which was considered to be among Android phone brands with the best warranty. The company hasn't officially commented on these reports, and whether it's actually going to leave Europe also remains a question. All this should certainly give you pause if you're planning to buy a OnePlus phone in 2026.
No repairs or replacements, only vouchers
OnePlus owners stuck with defective devices in Europe seemingly don't have any other options apart from either accepting the shopping vouchers or remaining stuck with an unusable device. One OnePlus owner shared on Reddit that while trying to get their SuperVOOC charger repaired, the company allegedly told them that the charger was at its end of life (EOL) and offered a voucher of equivalent value. While they reported spotting at least some items in stock on their country's OnePlus online store, they said they couldn't use the voucher, as every item was marked as discounted, and vouchers don't work on discounted items. The company's online support team allegedly expressed an inability to offer any other resolution.
Another OnePlus owner was left with a similar fate. They claimed on Reddit that their OnePlus Buds Pro 2 stopped working recently, and as the earbuds were still under the two-year warranty offered in their country, they expected OnePlus to fix or replace them. While the company allegedly acknowledged the customer deserved a replacement, it couldn't offer them a replacement, as the product was at its EOL. However, it did offer them a voucher for the full value of the earbuds. Again, this voucher was reportedly useless, as the OnePlus store in their country was mostly empty, with no headphones, smartwatches, cases, or even chargers to buy with that voucher. The customer said they refused the voucher and are exploring other options.
While these reports don't directly indicate anything about whether the company is going to leave Europe, the empty stores and lack of replacement products or even repairs do seemingly indicate that OnePlus Europe might just be planning to close shop. The company is already scaling back operations in some other markets.
Why do people think OnePlus is exiting the EU?
Although there is nothing official about whether OnePlus is indeed planning to leave Europe, the rumor mill is full of chatter on account of multiple notable departures of OnePlus executives from the company. The company's European social media accounts have also been silent for months, which is not a good sign. Moreover, some of OnePlus' EU country-specific websites were previously spotted nudging shoppers to choose Oppo, and even suggested some Oppo products.
Although it didn't officially note that OnePlus was going away, the company's European arm in April told Android Authority that it was "reevaluating its regional roadmap and product strategy." This further gave fuel to rumors about the company's impending exit from the region. More importantly, it added in the same statement that the "after-sales support and software updates" are guaranteed for all users; however, the reports coming out of Europe about warranty issues paint a different picture.