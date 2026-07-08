OnePlus Users Allegedly Facing Warranty Issues As Rumors Grow, Leaving Owners Frustrated

OnePlus owners stuck with defective devices in Europe seemingly don't have any other options apart from either accepting the shopping vouchers or remaining stuck with an unusable device. One OnePlus owner shared on Reddit that while trying to get their SuperVOOC charger repaired, the company allegedly told them that the charger was at its end of life (EOL) and offered a voucher of equivalent value. While they reported spotting at least some items in stock on their country's OnePlus online store, they said they couldn't use the voucher, as every item was marked as discounted, and vouchers don't work on discounted items. The company's online support team allegedly expressed an inability to offer any other resolution.

Another OnePlus owner was left with a similar fate. They claimed on Reddit that their OnePlus Buds Pro 2 stopped working recently, and as the earbuds were still under the two-year warranty offered in their country, they expected OnePlus to fix or replace them. While the company allegedly acknowledged the customer deserved a replacement, it couldn't offer them a replacement, as the product was at its EOL. However, it did offer them a voucher for the full value of the earbuds. Again, this voucher was reportedly useless, as the OnePlus store in their country was mostly empty, with no headphones, smartwatches, cases, or even chargers to buy with that voucher. The customer said they refused the voucher and are exploring other options.

While these reports don't directly indicate anything about whether the company is going to leave Europe, the empty stores and lack of replacement products or even repairs do seemingly indicate that OnePlus Europe might just be planning to close shop. The company is already scaling back operations in some other markets.