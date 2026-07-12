5 Products Sennheiser Makes (Other Than Headphones)

Sennheiser has built a strong reputation over the years for producing high-quality headphones, in terms of both build and sound. The company was founded by Dr. Fritz Sennheiser as Labor W (Laboratorium Wennebostel) in Germany in 1945 and continues as a family-run business today. Its first product lines, however, weren't headphones but instead precision electronic measurement gear for laboratories and industrial customers, before expanding to microphones in 1946. In the decades since, Sennheiser has expanded into other product categories, including soundbars, microphones, hearing aids, and a range of accessories.

It's worth noting that today, Sennheiser's professional audio business, which covers areas like microphones and conferencing, is separate from its consumer headphone and soundbar business, which since 2022 has been owned by Swiss firm Sonova under a long-term license to use the Sennheiser brand name.

While most people know Sennheiser for headphones — a number of which audiophiles swear by – its decision to branch into additional categories has helped it to maintain its profile and strengthen its position in the field of professional audio. Let's take a look at the key product areas in which Sennheiser is best known, and how they appeal to everyday users as well as professionals.