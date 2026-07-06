What Is The Best Soundbar Size For Your TV?

You've finally convinced yourself that you can't live with the soulless audio your TV speakers produce anymore. Fortunately, you can spend a few hundred dollars to upgrade your audio with one of the best soundbars, and most even come with a wireless subwoofer for added bass. But is there a certain soundbar size you should be shopping for when your TV is a specific screen size? Not necessarily, but what you don't want is a totally mismatched TV-soundbar setup, where one piece of hardware is much larger or smaller than the other.

Ideally, you're aiming for a balanced look, which usually means investing in a soundbar that's just as wide as your TV, or a few inches shorter. For 65-inch screens or bigger, a 44- to 55-inch bar should work just fine. If your TV is only as large as 50 inches, you can probably get by with a 37- to 43-inch bar. That said, if you're working with a larger viewing space, you may need a bigger, wider soundbar to project audio properly.

You'll also want to make sure that your soundbar doesn't block any part of your TV screen. If placed on a stand, it should sit a couple of inches below the bottom portion of the panel. Most soundbars can also be wall-mounted, which bodes well for those of us with floating TVs. You can mount the bar directly below or above your TV, and most systems only require a single HDMI or digital optical cable.