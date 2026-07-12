What Does The Red Dot Mean On Your Webcam? (It's Not Always Recording)

If you have ever looked at your laptop's webcam and noticed a glowing red light when you're not on a video call, it could feel concerning. Often, the first thought is that your laptop has been hacked or that your webcam is spying on you. And that's a reasonable concern, given how many privacy-conscious users around the world put tape over their laptop's camera. But the red dot or light on your webcam isn't necessarily an indicator that your webcam is recording.

On Windows laptops, a red light on or near the webcam during the initial sign-in process could be a sign that it features near infrared (IR) sensors used by Windows Hello for facial recognition. Windows Hello is Microsoft's built-in authentication system for Windows laptops that allows users to sign in using PIN, facial recognition, and fingerprint instead of the standard password-based login.

Apart from that, some laptops use a red dot instead of a red light as an indicator for the privacy shutter. This is the sliding webcam cover that now comes fitted into laptops and serves as a smart alternative to other means for covering the camera. Some have privacy shutters with a red dot that appears when the webcam's lens is covered, while others add simple privacy shutters with no such visible marks. All of this confusion stems from the fact that manufacturers are adopting different laptop designs, and there's no standard convention.