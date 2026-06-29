5 Of The Best Big Laptops You Can Buy In 2026

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Portability was arguably the biggest selling point of laptops when they first became mainstream. As such, most users regularly opted for 11- to 13-inch displays, compromising on screen size and performance in exchange for a device they could easily carry anywhere. A bigger display and better performance typically meant a bulkier laptop, but that's no longer the case in 2026. Advances in technology, including narrower bezels, lighter materials, and more compact internal components have allowed manufacturers to build large-screen laptops without the drawbacks that once came with them.

As a result of this shift, 15- and 16-inch laptops have emerged as the most versatile screen size options. Because they offer an ideal balance of performance and portability, they're the best laptops for hybrid users who want a machine capable of handling both productivity tasks and entertainment. But we're here to talk about the best big laptops in 2026. Since 16 inches has become a mainstream display size, we decided to set 17 inches as the minimum requirement. After all, we wanted to focus on laptops that truly push screen size to the limit by today's standards.

As such, our selection of the best large-screen laptops includes three 17-inch models: the HP 17 Laptop, LG Gram 17 (2025), and Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023). We've also included two 18-inch models: the Dell Pro Max 18 Plus and Razer Blade 18. Of course, screen size wasn't the only factor we considered. Performance, battery life, display quality, and overall value for money were all equally important in determining which laptops earn a place on this list.