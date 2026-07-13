How Long Do Owners Say Sony Headphones Usually Last?

Sony is proof that the old adage of "jack of all trades, master of none" isn't always true. Along with having a cultural brainchild like the PlayStation in its rep sheet, the company is perhaps one of the best major headphone brands. In fact, Sony is so good that its XM6 model gives Apple AirPods Max 2 a run for their money. Cool, but how long do owners say Sony headphones last? Are they worth the big bucks?

It depends on the model: wired or wireless. According to users of the wireless models like the XM5, the expected lifespan is at least 2 years. Though some report that they managed to keep theirs alive for 4 years (one person squeezed about 5 years out of an XM4, reporting only battery problems), these instances are an exception and not the rule. Why? Most users mention hinge failure around the 2-year mark, along with other undisclosed hardware issues.

With wired models, like the legendary Sony MDR-7506 monitoring headphones loved by pro audio engineers and audiophiles, things are a bit different. This model may be priced at around $100, but it can technically last forever if you are okay with replacing the pads after they flake away. In fact, plenty of them are still being used daily after 20 years.