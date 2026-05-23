Sony XM6 Vs. Apple AirPods Max 2: Which High-End Headphones Are Better?

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When it comes to wireless headphones and earbuds with active noise-canceling (ANC), there are several noteworthy brands to choose from on the market, but two titans reign supreme: Sony and Apple. Renowned for exceptional sound quality, eye-catching designs, and impressive ANC performance, premium over-ear headphones like the $460 Sony WH-1000XM6 and the $550 Apple AirPods Max 2 are proof that spending upward of $400 on wearable audio is totally worth it.

If you've been saving your pennies for a minute, you'll want to make sure you invest in the pair of cans that's going to be best for you. After all, a good pair of headphones shouldn't cost an arm and a leg, but a near-perfect pair very well could. And "best for you" goes beyond the genres of music you dig and the types of movies you enjoy watching. When you're paying the big bucks, you want premium headphones to feel premium in every way.

Comparing the Sony XM6 to the Apple AirPods Max 2 isn't easy. Both products are class-leading examples of ANC over-ears done right, but there may be enough small differences between the two to make one the preferred choice over the other. Let's take a closer look.