Sony XM6 Vs. Apple AirPods Max 2: Which High-End Headphones Are Better?
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When it comes to wireless headphones and earbuds with active noise-canceling (ANC), there are several noteworthy brands to choose from on the market, but two titans reign supreme: Sony and Apple. Renowned for exceptional sound quality, eye-catching designs, and impressive ANC performance, premium over-ear headphones like the $460 Sony WH-1000XM6 and the $550 Apple AirPods Max 2 are proof that spending upward of $400 on wearable audio is totally worth it.
If you've been saving your pennies for a minute, you'll want to make sure you invest in the pair of cans that's going to be best for you. After all, a good pair of headphones shouldn't cost an arm and a leg, but a near-perfect pair very well could. And "best for you" goes beyond the genres of music you dig and the types of movies you enjoy watching. When you're paying the big bucks, you want premium headphones to feel premium in every way.
Comparing the Sony XM6 to the Apple AirPods Max 2 isn't easy. Both products are class-leading examples of ANC over-ears done right, but there may be enough small differences between the two to make one the preferred choice over the other. Let's take a closer look.
Design, fit, and comfort
Overall build and comfort aren't things that Sony and Apple have turned a blind eye to, though the latter did opt for the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" ideology when crafting the AirPods Max 2. In terms of physical design, they're the same exact set of cans as the O.G. AirPods Max, from the stainless steel frame to the chic aluminum ear cups. Frustratingly, Apple also decided to not include a power button (another O.G. Max holdover), and at 386 grams, the AirPods Max 2 are heavier than the XM6.
At 254 grams, the lighter Sony flagship headphones are easier to wear for longer listening sessions. The manufacturer also made a number of chassis and mechanical improvements to the XM6 by taking note of what users disliked about the fit, comfort, and design of the XM5. The XM6 headphones beat the AirPods Max 2 for portability, as the former is able to collapse and fold away, something you can't do with the Max 2. The XM6 hard-shell case is also much better than the odd headphone sleeve that Apple gives you for the Max 2.
Both Sony and Apple offer their flagship cans in a few different colors, too. The XM6 can be had in Black, Midnight Blue, Platinum Silver, and Sand Pink, while the AirPods Max 2 are available in Midnight, Blue, Orange, Starlight, and Purple.
Sound and call quality
Beyond the many frills and customizations, which premium pair of cans delivers the best sound? At the end of the day, personal preference is the ultimate decider for wearable audio, but both the XM6 and AirPods Max 2 have unique, audible characteristics worth discussing. For starters, Sony's default sound signature for the XM6 is warm and bass-forward, a tuning the company's been perfecting since the XM3 era. Industry experts have used the phrase "laid back" to describe over-ear Sony sound, an expression we're also willing to stand behind.
Now, if you're looking for top-shelf clarity and instrument separation, the AirPods Max 2 might be the better choice. Apple's rebuilt Adaptive EQ software and H2 chip allow the Max 2 to sound powerful and detail-oriented, especially in the treble range. But if we're making it sound like the XM6 isn't detail-driven, that couldn't be further from the truth. Neither set of cans is going to leave you in the lurch as far as sonic performance is concerned, but we think cinema buffs and singer-songwriter fans will prefer the sharpness and articulation of the AirPods Max 2 over Sony's more relaxed signature.
That said, you can always use the Sound Connect app to further tune your XM6 via audio presets or your custom EQ. AirPods Max 2 users don't get a fully custom EQ for the headphones themselves, but can use a system-wide EQ when the headphones are paired with a device that supports one, or use the Headphone Accommodations dashboard on iOS and iPadOS to access even more Max 2 refinements.
Noise-canceling
We wouldn't be dropping hundreds of dollars on a pair of headphones if they didn't have noise-canceling on tap. Fortunately, both Sony and Apple are vetted pros and industry-lauded when it comes to active noise-canceling tech, and neither the XM6 nor the AirPods Max 2 disappoint in this regard. But if we were forced to pick one over the other for ANC alone, we'd have to go with the AirPods Max 2 for low-end attenuation. In layman's speak: Apple's newest headphones do a better job at blocking bass-heavy noise (e.g., a bus or plane engine, HVAC drone, nearby construction, etc.).
This isn't to say that the XM6 is a straggler when it comes to ANC performance, though. The Sony cans do a fantastic job at dialing down coworker chit-chat, keyboard activity, the clattering of dishes and utensils, and punch above their weight class when it comes to low-end attenuation, too — it's just that the AirPods Max 2 have the slight edge when it comes to canceling out the deeper rumbles in our lives. Again, there isn't a deal-breaking difference between the two, but even a small feat is a feat.
As far as call quality is concerned, both the XM6 and AirPods Max 2 deliver an exceptional experience. The XM6 may be a tad better at eliminating background noise and honing in on your speaking voice, but the AirPods Max 2 don't trail far behind. Apple's H2 addition also introduces a Voice Isolation feature, but you'll need to dig around a bit in iOS or iPadOS to find it.
Features, software, and battery life
One of the biggest upgrades to the AirPods Max 2 is the integration of Apple's H2 chip, which delivers improved ANC performance and additional software features for Apple devotees. This includes tools like Conversation Awareness, Personalized Volume, Live Translation, and more. But there's one significant detractor: Most of these features and settings can only be applied through an Apple device. Those of us with Android phones will still be able to use the AirPods Max 2, but without access to audio presets or any other capabilities the H2 chip brings to the party.
The same can't be said for Sony's open-armed approach to premium over-ears. The XM6 is just as good for iOS users as it is for the Android crowd, and Sony's Sound Connect app is free for both mobile platforms and comes absolutely jam-packed with features. There's even a customizable, 10-band equalizer for zeroing in on the perfect sound for the music genre or type of content you're listening to.
We should also mention that both the XM6 and AirPods Max 2 support wired playback, but the former only does so over 3.5 mm auxiliary, whereas the latter uses USB-C — a huge pro if you plan on indulging in lossless audio formats. And as far as battery life goes, the XM6 wins by a long shot — 37 hours with ANC enabled versus just 20 hours of ANC playback with the AirPods Max 2.
We choose the Sony XM6
When push comes to shove, we think Sony's WH-1000XM6 headphones are the better choice for most folks. Not only do they deliver premium sound and robust ANC, but the Sound Connect app offers a bevy of features and customizations that AirPods Max 2 owners could potentially be locked out of. The XM6 are also $100 cheaper than the $550 Max 2, and previous Sony headphone generations landed more deals and discounts than the O.G. AirPods Max.