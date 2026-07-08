This Essential Browser Extension Hides All The Knockoff Brands On Amazon

It doesn't take long shopping around the internet to find products from rather questionable sellers. If you've ever searched on Amazon, you've likely seen at least one product from a company with a gibberish name in all caps. Though these brands may be useful for picking up some cool mini gadgets for fun, searching for a product you need to be reliable only to be met with white-label items of dubious quality gets annoying fast. Fortunately, a new browser extension is aiming to eliminate the clutter.

Known simply as Knockoff — Amazon Brand Filter, this browser extension eliminates the "pseudo-brands" that can clog a user's Amazon search results, leaving only products "with a reputation to lose." Users can adjust the filter to suit their needs, and the extension also determines which brands should get the boot based on several factors. Along with being a free extension, some nice benefits of Knockoff are that users don't need to create an additional account, and the entire system runs locally through a browser.

Don't get us wrong, there's plenty of top-rated Amazon gadgets worth your money, but those tired of seeing products from companies with a name that seems to be a random string of capitalized letters will likely get some solid use out of this extension. As a bonus, the Knockoff extension eliminates paid sponsored listings and promises never to track your data.