14 Cool Mini Gadgets You Can Find On Amazon

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Amazon is home to tons of cool gadgets for practical use and entertainment. If you are looking to shop on the site for products that are unique but useful, go no further. We handpicked some of the coolest mini gadgets on Amazon that won't disappoint you.

There is a mini arcade machine that will instantly take you back to the '80s with all the old-school games it has to offer, a mini air pump to inflate your pool toys, and a lot more gadgets that will all fit into your travel purse or even pocket, so you can take them anywhere you want. To ensure quality, we only selected devices with a minimum four-star rating from at least 1,000 customers. Please see our methodology below.