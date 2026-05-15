14 Cool Mini Gadgets You Can Find On Amazon
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Amazon is home to tons of cool gadgets for practical use and entertainment. If you are looking to shop on the site for products that are unique but useful, go no further. We handpicked some of the coolest mini gadgets on Amazon that won't disappoint you.
There is a mini arcade machine that will instantly take you back to the '80s with all the old-school games it has to offer, a mini air pump to inflate your pool toys, and a lot more gadgets that will all fit into your travel purse or even pocket, so you can take them anywhere you want. To ensure quality, we only selected devices with a minimum four-star rating from at least 1,000 customers. Please see our methodology below.
Jisulife 3-in-1 Handheld Mini Fan
Beat the summer heat with the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan, which can provide up to 19 hours of refreshing breeze in a single charge. What's interesting is that it is not only a fan but can also recharge your devices on the go via a USB port. There's also an integrated LED light that activates by long-pressing the power button.
Moreover, the three-stage foldable design makes it super easy to carry, while also allowing for a stable placement on any flat surface. You can switch between two speeds by short-pressing the power button. The fan blades are made of soft plastic that bends upon touch to stop the fan's operation instantly, thereby avoiding any accidents. Additionally, it works with minimal noise output — 60 decibels — which isn't too bothersome to your ears.
The gadget is listed on Amazon for $17.99 and has garnered a score of 4.6 from 76,554 reviewers, who applauded its usefulness across multiple situations, such as an outdoor travel gadget.
Etenwolf Air 3 Air Pump for Inflatables
The Etenwolf Air 3 Air Pump is a tiny pump created with a 2,600 mAh battery that can generate a maximum pressure of 0.65 pounds per square inch (PSI) to quickly inflate pillows, pool floats, vacuum bags, and air mattresses in a few minutes. However, you should not try to use it to inflate car tires, as it is not powerful enough.
The hand-sized design makes it convenient to carry, plus there's also a hook you can use to attach the gadget to your backpack. It has an LED light with three working modes: 60 lumens, 200 lumens, and 600 lumens. For $18.69 (after a 38% discount), you also receive five different nozzles to make the air pump compatible for a variety of tasks.
The product is not only useful for inflating but also deflating objects. 3,941 customers gave it an average of 4.5 on the product page, praising its build and the fact that it can be used as a power bank too.
Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
With the Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner, you can always enjoy a tidy work desk. The cordless and compact design makes it capable of sliding between different objects and narrow spaces for efficient cleaning, while the 360-degree rotatable design allows it to clean corners and crevices with ease. It works on two AA batteries that can generate up to 90 minutes of cleaning performance.
This vacuum cleaner produces enough suction power to pull out tough dust and debris from the keyboard, monitor, and any flat surface. All the collected dust is stored in the trash compartment with a holding capacity of 6.8 fl oz (200 mL), so make sure to empty it after each cleaning spree.
While working, it produces five decibels, which can be annoying at times, according to some Amazon customers. Available at a reduced price of $12.98, it has received 4.2 stars from 10,314 customers, making it a useful gadget to make cleaning easier.
Niimbot Mini Label Maker
The labels are useful all over the home and especially in the kitchen, where container labels eliminate the guessing time when picking the ingredients. The Niimbot Mini Label Maker has a rechargeable 1,500 mAh battery that can execute non-stop printing for up to four hours.
Downloading the Niimbot app on your smartphone will let you customize the labels by selecting from an array of fonts, borders, logos, and more. And the best part is you don't even require ink or toners with this label maker, so there's no stress of purchasing regular refills. The device also has an indicator light where a red light indicates a problem with the printing job, while a green light is a positive signal. Moreover, the label paper is resistant to damage caused by water splashes, oil, and dust.
You can get the Niimbot Label Maker along with one pack of tape for $29.99 on Amazon, where it sits at a 4.6-star score from over 3,300 reviewers.
Talker Emergency Self-Defense Keychain
Having the Talker Emergency Self-Defense Keychain will give you a sense of security when traveling alone. This battery-powered gadget produces a loud, 140-decibel sound by pulling out the contact pin, which can be heard as far as 606 feet away. It will ring for 30 minutes before automatically turning off or until you reinsert the contact pin. The security device also has an LED light to help you see in the dark.
In addition, it is made from ABS materials that are durable but not waterproof. It is super easy to carry, as you can mount it on your keychain, backpack, or other personal belongings, thanks to the hook and lanyard design. With over 7,800 reviews on Amazon, it has collected a good 4.5-star rating, and you can grab a pack of two for $6.99, making it a relatively cheap gadget.
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
The Dash Mini Waffle Maker is among the smallest waffle makers you can get your hands on. It can fit easily into compact drawers or on the kitchen countertops, while also allowing you to enjoy freshly made waffles whenever you crave them. The 4-inch Teflon surface heats up evenly across the plate to ensure the waffles are cooked on all sides. Plus, there is a nonstick coating that aids in quick and easy cleanup without leaving tough residues.
All you have to do is plug in the waffle maker and wait for the indicator light to come on, signaling that the machine has preheated successfully. Next, grease both sides of the pan, add a small amount of batter, and let it cook.
This waffle maker is currently on Amazon at a 10% discount, with the new price being just $9.89. Holding almost 127,000 reviews on the platform, it has an average rating of 4.6. Customers love its compact design and how perfectly it cooks the waffles in about three to four minutes without leaving any raw spots.
Thumbs Up Mini Arcade Machine
The Thumbs Up Mini Arcade Machine comes loaded with 240 retro arcade games, such as "Hit-Mouse," "Space Invaders," "Pac Mania," and more. This cool retro gadget has an eight-way joystick and A/B buttons to control in-game movements, while the games are displayed on the full-color 2.5-inch LCD screen. Plus, the built-in speakers make the experience much more enjoyable by delivering the game sounds.
The best part is that you do not need a Wi-Fi connection to load or play these games; they're already installed, so you can dig into the action no matter where you are. Currently, the mini arcade is on Amazon for just $26.99. With a score of 4.4 from 2,466 customers, the gadget has received praise from parents for the wide variety of games, which keep their children occupied for hours.
Visspl Mini Projector
The Visspl Mini Projector is compatible with many devices, be it Android, iOS, Windows, TV Stick, HDMI, or a USB. This projector delivers bright, colorful 1080p images from 35 inches to 160 inches. Moreover, there are built-in speakers to make the watching experience much more immersive.
Buying this for a reduced price of $51.99 (with the original being $79.99), the package also brings a tripod to mount the projector for stable positioning at an ideal height. The lamp has a lifespan of around 55,000 hours with careful usage, while the high-efficiency cooling technology keeps it safe against overheating.
Users of this product loved its projection quality in dark rooms, along with the seamless setup and portable design. Consequently, it has an average of 4.3 stars, followed by 2,836 global ratings. However, one limitation with the Visspl Mini Projector is that you cannot project shows directly from renowned streaming platforms, like Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+, due to copyright issues — you will have to use a TV stick or other gadgets for watching content through these platforms.
Fosmon Mini Bluetooth Keyboard
Forget the hassle of having to repeatedly press remote keys in order to navigate through apps and screens on your TV. The Fosmon Mini Bluetooth Keyboard makes navigation much quicker and easier with a well-spaced keyboard and a dedicated touchpad through which you can control the cursor on the big screen with your thumb's movements. It is compatible with various smart TVs, smartphones, laptops, and other devices through a working Bluetooth connection and can cover a range of up to 33 feet.
In addition, the device has a built-in rechargeable battery that can last for around 10 days with continuous use and up to 50 days on standby on a single charge. Four indicator lights keep you updated on the current battery levels while also showing whether the cap mode is activated or not, and if the device is connected successfully to the keyboard. For more convenient use in dark rooms, it comes with a backlight. With four stars from 13,223 buyers, this wireless keyboard can be bought for $29.99.
Htvront Heat Press
The Htvront Heat Press is a small and cute gadget that you can use for small DIY projects, such as pressing vinyl on T-shirts, tote bags, and more. It has an ergonomic handle for controlled application and a slider to adjust the temperature levels among three settings: 284 degrees Fahrenheit, 320 degrees Fahrenheit, and 356 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the requirements of the task.
Moreover, this compact heat press comes with an aluminum alloy base that ensures even heating across the surface for an efficient press on all edges. Also, you get an insulated base with the gadget, where you can keep the heat press when not in use to avoid damaging the work surface. The overall heating time is pretty low, and it is resistant to high temperatures, ensuring longevity.
Listed on Amazon for $21.99, the machine gathered a 4.6-star score via 4,440 reviews. Customers find it to be super useful for use in small projects, like applying patches or designs to shirts, as well as pressing pieces for quilting. They also praise the gadget's quick heat and consistent results.
Olight Imini 2 EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight
Boasting a 4.7-star rating from 8,750 customers, the Olight Imini Keychain Flashlight is one of the top-rated gadgets on Amazon. The ultra-portable flashlight produces 50 lumens, reaching 21 meters. The sturdy battery can last up to 60 minutes of continuous use. There is a magnetic base that allows it to stick to any ferrous surface for times when your hands are occupied in another task.
Furthermore, you can insert the keychain into any USB-A port for quick charging, such as on laptops. The aluminum alloy body makes it durable, while the IPX6 waterproof rating makes it safe against water splashes. The keychain is $19.99, but buyers find it worth the price due to its powerful performance and the magnetic mechanism that allows for a quick activation.
EWA A106 Pro Bluetooth Speaker
The EWA A106 Pro Bluetooth Speaker is designed with an IP67 waterproof rating, which makes it suitable for use in picnic settings alongside pools and beaches, as well as in the kitchen to keep yourself entertained while you cook. There's a Hi-Fi passive radiator that helps mimic the rich bass and deep lows of your favorite music, while the high-performance drivers ensure loud and clear sound delivery.
In addition, the battery time is sufficient — around five hours at full volume and eight hours at 50% volume in one charge. Plus, a quick 30-minute charge via a one-ampere charger can bring you another three hours of play time, making it a perfect speaker to use while on the go. Also, the speaker has a buttonless design, except for the power button, pressing which in different ways lets you manage different functions. For instance, a single tap pauses/plays the music, and double and triple taps switch the track to the next or previous, respectively.
If you head to Amazon right now, you can grab the speaker for $18.99 at a 24% discount, making it a cheap but high-quality speaker. This gadget has around 51,000 reviews that took it to an average of 4.4 for its travel-friendly size and an impressive sound output given the price and size.
Bebang 1000X Handheld Microscope
The Bebang Handheld Microscope has a five-level zoom range, between 200x and 1,000x, that provides a clear magnified image of the object at hand in 4K HD resolution on a two-inch screen to fulfill your curiosity. There are buttons to control the amount of zoom and a slider wheel to maintain a precise focus on the target area. Its portable design lets you carry it anywhere on your outdoor adventures and exploration trips, while the battery can perform well for up to 2.5 hours on one charge.
For a currently reduced price of $38.49 (with the actual cost being $54.99), you get one 32GB SD card, five microscopic glass slides, one Type-C charging cable, a neck strap for easy handling, and an EVA case to store it all in one place. Thanks to the memory card, you can record your favorite captures to view later.
The microscope holds a 4.5-star score on Amazon, followed by 1,791 reviews. Parents of little kids especially found it to be a great gadget that sparks interest and curiosity in the children around them toward nature. Plus, the design is made well to fit into small hands for easy use.
Coslus T40 Mini Water Flosser
Flossing your teeth becomes much easier with the Coslus T40 Mini Water Flosser. You can adjust the water pressure between 30 and 140 PSI by selecting one of the four modes: soft, normal, power, and pulse, depending on the intensity of the cleaning you are expecting. Furthermore, there are four detachable jet tips — two standard, one orthodontic, and one tongue cleaning — for a full mouth cleaning.
People with braces and orthodontic sensitivities can use this water flosser without any worries, as all aspects are customizable. The case is designed with an IPX7 waterproof rating, which makes it durable, while the wide-mouth water tank allows for easy filling, and its spill-free structure protects the internal components against water seeping through. Plus, you can remove the tank whenever you think it is time to clean it for safe use.
The gadget can deliver up to a month-long performance on a full battery. On a side note, do not use it with hot water. It is on Amazon for $22.99. Moreover, this water flosser has scored 4.4 from 3,085 reviewers on the platform who appreciated its power and all the modes it offers to make flossing comfortable for a range of gum types and sensitivities.
Methodology
All the products in this list are rated at four and above with at least 1,000 reviews. We prioritized compact gadgets that are genuinely useful in the home and easy to carry while traveling. Purchasing them won't be just another useless addition to your home. For instance, the mini Bluetooth keyboard makes typing easier on the big screens, while the heat press helps you with DIY projects and more. Consequently, they will come in handy on one occasion or another.