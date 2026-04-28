5 Useful Gadgets On Amazon That Can Make Cleaning Effortless
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There aren't too many people out there who enjoy cleaning their living spaces, let alone having a dedicated cleaning regime for specific items in their homes such as their television. It's just one of those things that needs to happen, lest you end up on an episode of "Hoarders." But cleaning can oftentimes be backbreaking work for many out there, especially those who are older or suffer from various strength and motor issues.
Thankfully, there exists a number of useful gadgets that you can pick up on Amazon to help make the cleaning process easier. In this list, we've included a variety of tools that will help save your knees and back from constant bending, to devices that let you mop without ever having to get your hand dirty wringing out a cleaning pad.
We searched high and low to find some of the best-rated cleaning gadgets on Amazon, many of which I have extensive experience using in my own home. And while these gadgets might not make cleaning your next fun pastime, they should make finishing your cleaning tasks go by much faster, letting you get back to what really matters the most.
Angry Mama Microwave Oven Steam Cleaner
A real game changer in my home, the Angry Mama Microwave Steam Cleaner, available for $7.98, is a funny-looking device that you stick in the microwave before cleaning. I have seen these gadgets before, but I have always hand-waved them away thinking they were nothing more than a cheap gimmick. After picking one up on sale, I now won't even attempt to clean my microwave without it.
Gone are the days of harsh chemicals and heavy scrubbing. No longer do I need to rub a lemon all over the place, making a bigger mess than I was trying to clean up. This little gadget really does make cleaning a breeze in the most simple of ways. You simply remove her wig, pour in vinegar to the first fill line, then add water to the next fill line. Then place her in the microwave on high for 5-7 minutes.
All the built-up crud and food splatter should fall away much more easily now. It's actually impressive how well it works, and you can even use any leftover water and vinegar mixture on a sponge for even more cleaning action.
Joymoop Mop and Bucket Set with Wringer
Mopping is part of nearly every cleaning regime. While not everyone has hardwood or tile floors throughout their home, chances are they have some sort of laminate in the kitchen or bathroom. These floors need mopping, but with that comes having to clean the mop head you are using. This forces you to deal with a dirty and wet pad that needs wringing out.
Handling a dirty cleaning pad is no fun for anyone, let alone good for your skin. With the Joymoop Mop and Bucket Set with Wringer, you can avoid the hassle of cleaning your mop by letting the bucket do it for you. The built-in wash chamber with scraper can clean the pad and the dry chamber can squeeze out all the water, without you having to touch anything dirty.
You can have a clean mop more quickly, as you don't need to go through the hassle of removing and washing the cleaning pad over and over again. This $33.99 mop and bucket set is also compact, making it easy to store away in tight spaces. If you hate getting dirty when cleaning, this mop set might be right up your alley.
Populo Electric Toilet Plunger High Pressure Drain Unclogger
The humble plunger has been around for a long time and is a staple of every bathroom. You can't really improve on perfection, but there are times where a basic plunger just won't cut it. If you are facing a serious clog, a plunger might not have the power to remove the blockage. Using a plunger is also problematic if you have strength issues or suffer from various motor issues.
The Populo Electric Toilet Plunger High Pressure Drain Unclogger, available for $49.97, helps to address these issues. This electronic pressure unclogger creates a seal in a drain and builds pressure behind it. When you pull the trigger, the high-pressure air releases, forcing the clog down the drain with force. Some users say it's more powerful than a plunger or a hand-cranked pressure device.
It's also a good gadget for those who simply don't want to get dirty when dealing with a clogged toilet or sink. Using a plunger can oftentimes be messy and prone to splashes, something no one wants. Moreover, you can use this single device on other drains in your home with the included attachments, making it a great tool to have on hand.
Eyevac Home Touchless Vacuum Automatic Dustpan
I'm the primary caregiver for my elderly parents. It's a joy to have them around, and thankfully they are in good enough health to want to help out around the home as much as they can. But one issue they face comes in something as basic as sweeping the floor. Not because the action itself is difficult, but because of the cleanup afterwards.
A dustpan requires one to bend down very low, something difficult for those of us with back issues and incredibly dangerous for the elderly. It's very easy to lose balance and end up sprawled out on the floor. I wanted a way to allow my parents to continue to help and feel needed, while also helping to protect them from potential injury.
That's when I discovered the Eyevac Home Touchless Vacuum Automatic Dustpan a few years back. This stationary vacuum features a sensor on the front, and when you sweep dust and debris in front of it, it activates and sucks it up. While it's a bit pricey at $169, it saves you from bending down and makes cleaning a lot easier on the body. It's fairly light as well, making moving it from room to room pretty simple.
Bomves Electric Spin Scrubber
Scrubbing things clean can wear you out pretty quickly. And oftentimes a mop or cleaning pad simply won't cut it when dealing with caked-on grime, soap scum, and strange buildup. Sometimes a little more than old-fashioned elbow grease is required to really get a surface clean, and the Bomves Electric Spin Scrubber, available for $35.99, might just be the helping hand many may need.
This cordless electric spin scrubber features two cleaning speeds and comes with multiple attachments to tackle the kitchen, bathroom, and more. I use mine when doing a deep clean of my stove-top, bathroom tile, and glass shower doors. It helps cut through soap-scum, get inside tile grout lines, and knocks out built-up food matter on the range from cooking.
It also comes with an adjustable handle, making it great for those who have trouble bending down or reaching to clean high windows. Many reviewers on Amazon mentioned using this gadget for cleaning their cars, as the scrub heads work great on floor mats and wheel wells. It is a good tool to get into those hard-to-reach spaces that might be hard to clean properly.
Methodology
When selecting the gadgets featured above, we looked to Amazon to find out what people were buying to help make cleaning easier. We researched and noted dozens of reviews to find out what items worked best and helped to cut down on people's overall cleaning time.
We also turned to our writer who has first-hand experience with many of the gadgets featured above. Our research also took into account the needs of those with potential strength and motor issues. As a result, most of these gadgets should prove useful for seniors.