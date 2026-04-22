4 Of The Most Useful Gadgets For Seniors (Besides Phones)

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Technology makes life easier for everyone, including the elderly or people with certain disabilities. Tech companies do their best to make their technology accessible to as many people as possible. Take Apple for instance — it adds various accessibility features to the iPhone so that most buyers can understand the user interface, go through settings, and even customize their devices to make them easier to use. A great example is the Assistive Access feature that makes it much easier to use the iPhone. Still, a phone isn't the only gadget seniors should be using — gadgets like smartwatches, smart speakers, and robot vacuums can also prove very useful.

I grew up with my grandmother teaching me how to use a computer, and now that she's 82 years old, I still see her getting along with technology. She loves the iPad mini to play cards, to watch YouTube videos, and even FaceTime me. I've seen many seniors with an Apple Watch, not only because they're still very active, but because this is also a powerful tool to check their health in real time. Here are some of the most useful gadgets for seniors, and they can also be useful for everyone, whether they're 20 or 80.