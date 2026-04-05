5 Amazon Tablet Accessories That Will Level Up Your iPad

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The iPad might not be a supercomputer that can do everything, but it's impressively versatile right out of the box. You can use it as a basic Netflix or YouTube machine, a digital journal, and a portable document reader and scanner. You can even turn your iPad into a Kindle if you want to start reading but don't want to invest in a dedicated e-reader yet.

But why stick with these basic functionalities when the iPad can actually do more? Yes, it already works well on its own, but when paired with some nifty accessories, it becomes even more powerful. With a physical keyboard, you can finish tasks that are otherwise inconvenient to do with touch input. With an adapter, you can extend the iPad's large screen to an even bigger monitor. With a gamepad, you can play like you're on a Switch without actually buying one. And that's just the beginning.

If you're looking to level up your iPad, there are plenty of tablet accessories on Amazon that can do exactly that.