Change These 5 Settings To Turn Your iPad Into A Kindle Replacement

With Apple fitting the iPad with the same chip as the MacBooks, it's pretty much safe to say that it can be as versatile as a computer. In fact, your iPad can replace a laptop if you pair it with a mouse and keyboard (or a keyboard with a built-in trackpad). You can also use the iPad as a game console, thanks to remote gaming services like the Xbox Cloud Gaming and a Bluetooth game controller.

But probably one of the easiest things you can convert an iPad to — without the need for accessories — is a Kindle. The iPad's large screen is perfect for reading, and since it supports the Kindle app, you get almost the same library and reading interface. The catch, though, is that your iPad can't fully replace the Kindle, primarily because they have different hardware and software.

Thankfully, there are some workarounds to turn your iPad into a Kindle replacement. For one, you can install a matte or paper-like screen protector to make the screen less glaring. To avoid getting your wrist strained from holding the iPad for long hours, you can use a Kindle remote control for turning the pages from a few feet away. On the software side, you can also tweak several clever iPad settings to make it look and work similar to a Kindle. Here are some of those settings.