5 Things You Never Knew Your iPad Could Do

Ideas can strike you anytime, and before they slip away, you'd want to jot them down. A quick way to do so is with an Apple Pencil and iPad. All you have to do is tap once on the Lock Screen with your Pencil. If your iPad is already unlocked, simply swipe up from the bottom-right corner of the screen. Both Pencil gestures will open a new Quick Note, and you can start scribbling away. However, saving the note works differently between the two methods. When it's opened from the Lock Screen, you need to hit All Notes and unlock your iPad. When it's opened from the corner, it takes a single tap on the yellow checkmark at the top.

Conveniently, Quick Notes opened from the corner also lets you do more. For instance, you can move the window around by grabbing the handle at the top, or even temporarily hide the Quick Note by swiping the same handle to the right. To open it, just tap on the arrow on the side of the screen. Like any other notes you make, your Quick Note will be accessible anytime on the Notes app. You can find it under the Quick Notes section and in the Notes folder. While this Apple Pencil feature comes in handy for Apple Pencil owners, you don't really need to buy one to do the same gesture (at least for the corner swipe). You can also use your finger. To enable it, follow this guide:

Go to the Settings app. Navigate to Multitasking & Gestures. Toggle on Swipe Finger from Corner.

This gesture is only available in the Full Screen Apps mode, though, not in the Windowed Apps or Stage Manager mode.