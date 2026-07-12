If Your Apple Watch Shows A Charger Symbol, Here's What It Means

You bought an Apple Watch, had a blast with it for a couple of weeks, and then kind of left it by your nightstand for a few days because you forgot about it. Don't worry, it happens. The problem is that you saw a weird charger symbol you've never seen before, with a red lightning bolt and the current time, or, even worse, nothing happens. Well, the answer is simple: you need to put your Apple Watch on to charge. However, rather than just attaching the MagSafe to it, you also need to wait until it has enough charge to turn back on, which might take a few more minutes than a usual charge if the battery just drained.

According to Apple, in situations like this, you might have to wait up to 30 minutes for the watch to turn on because its battery was discharged for too long. However, the company says that if you don't see a lightning bolt on the watch, even if it's already charging, then you might need to do a few workarounds, such as using the original accessories, repositioning the back of the watch on the charger (larger Apple Watch models might actually need to be adjusted to a different angle), clean the back of the watch and the magnetic charger, and even force it to restart by pressing and holding the side button and Digital Crown for at least 10 seconds.