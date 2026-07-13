3 Common Problems With New Kindles, According To Owners

Another potential issue to be aware of on newer Kindles is a possible font change when reading. None of those reporting the change appear to be sure what caused it, but they say that when reading, the font for a book would randomly change on their Kindle when running version 5.19.2. While later updates appear to have resolved the issue for some models, it is always possible that it could pop up again, and it's just beneficial to be aware of when things like this might happen.

As for what font it was changing to, one comment mentions it was just a generic Amazon font that Kindle offers. The issue itself appeared to be tied to the Kindle's ability to read publisher-embedded fonts, with the device often just forcing the system font into effect in many cases rather than respecting the font that the publisher had set. One user says that you used to be able to control the font changes more closely, but that those controls have since been removed, leaving things feeling more inconsistent overall. While not exactly a deal-breaking bug, it could be annoying to deal with, especially if the book you're reading ends up changed to a font that is more difficult to read.

While annoying, issues like this and the others listed above are only inconveniences. They also don't discount the fact that the Kindle remains one of the best e-readers available on Amazon, according to many customers.