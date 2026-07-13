Who Owns Wyze, The Controversial Smart Home Device Manufacturer?

Wyze, a rising star in the smart home device market, has seen its fair share of controversies, some of which may have tarnished its reputation for good with some consumers. You see, back in 2024, about 13,000 Wyze camera owners saw a feed from other owners. The media picked up the incident, and even Wirecutter (of The New York Times fame) openly stopped recommending the manufacturer.

Fortunately, Wyze learned from its mistakes and has earned back the trust of major outlets like CNET in the two years following the massive incident. This is good news for those looking to purchase solid smart home devices on a budget. Wyze cameras are super cheap, with the Wyze Cam OG being one of the best security cameras without a subscription. Yet, it's only natural to wonder what the deal is with a $59 4K smart security camera that has night vision. Is Wyze Cam Chinese, and if so, who is the parent company of Wyze?

In short, Wyze is an independent company started by former Amazon employees. Leveraging their experience working for a conglomerate of such size, the founders, as the company website states, want to become the "most customer-centric" manufacturer in the smart home industry. Based out of Kirkland, Washington, Wyze isn't shy about manufacturing its products in China, but has assured consumers in the past that it fully controls the customer experience and its API features.