8 Of The Best Security Cameras That Don't Require A Subscription

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Modern home security cameras are great for providing protection and peace of mind to your family. They're becoming more affordable, but for some of these devices, certain features are locked behind a paywall, including cloud video storage and specialized detection capabilities. These monthly fees can add up and cost more than the security camera itself in just a few months.

But you don't necessarily have to live with those fees to get the security features you need. Below, we've selected eight security cameras that don't require a subscription for you to access all of their features. Some of these models offer the option of cloud storage for recorded footage at a cost, but they all have local storage without you needing to buy anything else aside from a microSD card.

All of these security cameras are available for purchase on Amazon, where they each have a solid average score after at least 1,000 reviews from the retailer's customers. To support our selections, we also highlighted positive feedback from shoppers and from professional reviews.