8 Of The Best Security Cameras That Don't Require A Subscription
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Modern home security cameras are great for providing protection and peace of mind to your family. They're becoming more affordable, but for some of these devices, certain features are locked behind a paywall, including cloud video storage and specialized detection capabilities. These monthly fees can add up and cost more than the security camera itself in just a few months.
But you don't necessarily have to live with those fees to get the security features you need. Below, we've selected eight security cameras that don't require a subscription for you to access all of their features. Some of these models offer the option of cloud storage for recorded footage at a cost, but they all have local storage without you needing to buy anything else aside from a microSD card.
All of these security cameras are available for purchase on Amazon, where they each have a solid average score after at least 1,000 reviews from the retailer's customers. To support our selections, we also highlighted positive feedback from shoppers and from professional reviews.
Eufy Indoor Cam E30
The Eufy Indoor Cam E30, rated 4.5 stars on Amazon following more than 2,200 reviews, is capable of recording videos at 4K resolution and then stores the footage on a microSD card (which you have to buy separately). Amazon shoppers have said that it's a great camera for watching over children and pets because of the pan and tilt options on the Eufy app when looking through its lens, and its two-way audio that delivers clear voices through its speakers. The customers added that the color night vision and integrated spotlight are very helpful in maintaining security once it's dark.
This security camera offers AI-powered detection, which can distinguish people, pets, and sounds, as well as smart auto tracking when movement is detected. It's also compatible with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's HomeKit for integration into your smart home ecosystem. LifeHackster's YouTube review demonstrated the reliability of this detection and tracking, as well as how fast you'll get a notification on your smartphone when the camera is triggered. Some cameras require subscriptions for these features, but they're readily available from this Eufy device at no additional cost to its selling price of $59.99.
TP-Link Tapo C200
The TP-Link Tapo C200 is another pan-tilt camera available on Amazon with an average rating of 4.5 stars, but with many more reviews at nearly 41,000 customer ratings. The device supports microSD cards of up to 512-gigabyte capacity (again, sold separately), to store the videos that it takes at 1080p resolution or with infrared night vision that will let you see what's happening in the dark up to 30 feet away. With 360-degree panning and 114-degree tilting, you'll have a complete view of the room or area where the security camera is positioned.
At $20.99, this TP-Link model is the most affordable security camera in this roundup, but Amazon customers and Trusted Reviews agree that the device offers excellent value for its price. They said that setting up the gadget is simple and straightforward with the help of the Tapo app, which is also easy to use for features such as looking at the camera's livestream, setting up motion detection alerts, and accessing two-way audio.
Reolink RLC-520A
For a security camera that you can place outdoors, the Reolink RLC-520A is a safe option with its IP67 waterproof rating and an operating range from 14 to 131 degrees Fahrenheit. This weather resistance is one of the reasons why the device has an average score of 4.5 stars on Amazon after more than 1,100 customers chimed in, with MBReviews saying in its review that this version of the product is more rugged and has better protection from the elements than its predecessors.
Amazon customers said that this Reolink camera is a money-saving alternative to models that require a monthly subscription because it can store the 5-megapixel videos that it records on a microSD card of up to 512 gigabytes (card not included). The device offers a wide 80-degree field of view, and when night vision is activated, you can see up to 100 feet into the darkness. MBReviews also highlighted the device's smart motion detection feature that can identify whether there's a person, vehicle, or animal in the frame, and only send you alerts when it determines that there's an actual threat outside your home. This technology is behind a subscription for some security cameras, but it's already accessible once you buy this model for $59.99.
Wyze Cam OG
The Wyze Cam OG is an indoor/outdoor camera that you can buy from Amazon for only $29.97. With 24/7 recording and the ability to store its 1080p HD videos on microSD cards (not included) up to 512 gigabytes, this device is an affordable way of monitoring your family and your home, as you don't have to sign up for the brand's subscriptions. It doesn't pan or tilt, but its 120-degree field of view and built-in spotlight provide sufficient coverage for a room or a specific area in the backyard, according to TechGearLab.
Amazon shoppers have given the security camera an average score of 4.4 after nearly 22,000 ratings, with positive reviews that focus on the device's reliable connections, fast alerts for motion detection, and solid picture quality at all times with its color night vision. It also offers an IP65 rating for waterproofing, two-way audio, and easy access from anywhere through the Wyze app. TechGearLab is impressed by the gadget's performance considering its cheap price, and recommends it as a budget-friendly security camera that provides solid surveillance capabilities.
Aqara G2H Pro
The Aqara G2H Pro, sold at $69.99 on Amazon, isn't just a security camera. While it has 1080p HD video recording, a 146-degree wide-angle lens, and local storage through a microSD card up to 512 gigabytes (not included), this device also functions as a command center for your internet-connected gadgets. It provides amazing value as an affordable camera that serves as a Zigbee hub for smart home automations, and it works well with Apple's HomeKit, according to The Ambient. This model also integrates seamlessly with other Aqara smart home devices, said the retailer's customers in their Amazon reviews. The gadget, which holds an average score of 4.3 stars on Amazon's website after more than 2,100 reviews, is also compatible with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant for extra convenience.
For extra protection, you can configure this Aqara security camera to send notifications to your smartphone and sound a siren whenever it detects abnormal motion or noise. The device has infrared night vision to see clearly in the dark, but with invisible LEDs, so that if this is placed in your bedroom, you won't be disturbed by glowing lights while you're trying to sleep.
AOSU Solar Camera C9C
The AOSU Solar Camera C9C is an outdoor device that won't need wiring work for installation, and you won't have to recharge its battery regularly. That's because this $79.99 security camera is equipped with a fixed solar panel, and according to a review by Mighty Gadget, just three hours of sunlight daily is all that it needs to keep running. However, if there's gloomy weather for several days, the device has a USB-C port for quick charging from a power bank. It also has a microSD card slot (no card included) that can support up to 128 gigabytes of local storage for recorded footage.
This AOSU security camera has an average score of 4.3 stars on Amazon after more than 3,900 reviews. Shoppers said that it's a reliable device with stable connections and accurate motion detection capabilities, and that they receive alerts quickly. They added that the gadget's video quality is excellent, and according to Mighty Gadget, details such as faces and license plates are clear during daytime, while its spotlight and night vision capabilities are sufficient to see what's happening in the dark.
Girafit W150W
The Girafit W150W is different from other security cameras because, instead of being mounted on a wall or placed on top of a flat surface, you stick it to any window in your home. This window camera is $45.99 on Amazon, where it currently has an average rating of 4.3 stars after almost 3,400 reviews. You just stick the mounting frame to your window, then you attach the security camera to that frame and plug it in — no need for drills. Girafit offers cloud storage for your videos, but you can insert a microSD card (not included) with up to 256 gigabytes of capacity for local storage.
Shoppers are amazed by the clarity and brightness of the videos that this Girafit window camera takes at night. This is confirmed by Tino Reviews, which showed the impressive picture quality of the device even in the dark. This is possible with the brand's Chromax AI technology, which makes nighttime scenes look like daytime scenes. The camera also has anti-glare and anti-reflection features to make shots even clearer, motion detection alerts that quickly arrive on your smartphone, and up to 4x zoom if you need to take a closer look at a piece of footage.
Botslab Video Doorbell 2 Pro
A video doorbell is a security camera that's focused on the area outside your front door, and the Botslab Video Doorbell 2 Pro is an option that won't require a monthly subscription. It comes with internal storage of 32 gigabytes, which Android Authority said is more than enough for most families, as it can hold several weeks of recordings. There's no need to sign up for optional cloud storage, so this smart home gadget's price of $149.98 on Amazon is all you'll have to pay for it.
This Botslab video doorbell has four view modes, which Amazon customers said is very helpful as they're able to choose the best way to record what's happening on their front door. You have the option of installing the device wired or wireless, but if you decide to go with the latter, Botslab claims that its battery can run up to 180 days before it needs recharging. Android Authority said that the image quality of this gadget is excellent, which is also part of the praises for this video doorbell from Amazon shoppers.
How we chose these security cameras
The devices that we selected for this roundup don't have features locked behind a monthly subscription. You won't need to pay extra to access all of their capabilities, including the ability to review the videos that they record, as they're all home security cameras with local storage.
We selected various types of security cameras for this article, including pan-tilt cameras, solar-powered cameras, window cameras, and video doorbells. We also chose different brands to showcase those that don't require you to spend extra for their devices, aside from the initial cost.
All of these security cameras are available on Amazon, where they've received an average rating of at least 4.3 stars from the platform's shoppers. They also have at least 1,000 reviews each, which helps legitimize their high ratings. We then gathered valuable insights from customers, as well as from reputable channels and websites, on why these security cameras are worth buying, even beyond the fact that they don't require a subscription.