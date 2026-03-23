The 3 Best Solar Panels You Can Buy Right Now, According To Consumer Reports

Solar panels, depending on the connectivity, can be used for a variety of applications. You can use them to charge power stations and solar generators, to power electronics or batteries in an RV or camper, or to charge power systems connected to your home like a whole-home backup solution. Of course, smaller panels can also simply be used to charge power banks or power devices directly, if they have USB ports incorporated.

However, the most obvious choice is to install a renewable solar solution in your home, preferably on your roof or in your backyard, to power up your most-used devices, appliances, and gear. That said, solar panels are expensive, there are many different types, including different qualities and capabilities, and there's a lot of general mystery in the panel-choosing experience.

How do you select which panels are best for your home and setup? It varies, but one of the best ways to check on quality and value is to consider what Consumer Reports has picked out. That's because not only do products go through a panel of best-in-class experts, but it also incorporates community-based information — so you know the product has been well-tested. The following are some of the best solar panels you can buy for your home, right now, according to Consumer Reports recommendations.