Those Lines On Solar Panels Aren't For Decoration – Here's What They're For

Electricity is an essential part of modern life and each method of producing it comes with pros and cons. Fortunately, there's a giant ball of energy — the sun — just waiting to have its energy harvested for this purpose. To do so, we employ photovoltaic cells, also known as solar panels, which can save lives in the process of turning sunlight into usable electricity. If you're thinking about installing solar panels for your home, you might wonder whether the visible white grid lines on those panels serve any purpose. The quick answer is, they do.

A solar panel is created by joining multiple solar cells, each of which is typically made from thin sheets of silicon that incorporates boron and phosphorus held between conductor panels. On the surface of these cells, there are two kinds of solar cell grid lines, differentiated by thickness. Called fingers and busbars, they are an integral part of any solar panel and are are used to transfer energy from the panel to your home.