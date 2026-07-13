Does A Longer Cable Actually Make Your Phone Charge Slower?

Looks can be deceiving, as a wire that appears extra thick with a robust cladding might not be able to transfer current at the same pace. USB cables use AWG (American Wire Gauge), a standard that indicates how thick the wires are inside the cable. Thick wires have less resistance and can minimize the overall voltage drop over longer lengths. Since USB cables can do charging and data transfer, there's an AWG rating for each one. For example, a 28/24 AWG USB cable rating means it uses 28-gauge wires (thin) for data transfer, and 24-gauge wires (thick) for charging.

A lower AWG number means the wires inside the cable are thicker. Typically, you'll find cheap USB cables with 28/28 AWG, but you must avoid this gauge for longer cables. A USB cable with 24 AWG will offer lower resistance than a 28 AWG cable, and will deliver consistent voltage over longer lengths (two meters or more). So, always pick the cable that clearly mentions the AWG on its body and manufacturing label.

If you cannot find AWG numbers on the web listing, product label, or box, you must check the cable certification. Usually, a certified cable will seek certification from USB-IF (an organization that manages and develops USB standards) and mention it on the box. USB-PD is also a common charging standard that reliable brands use to signify USB cables with fast charging support. These cables cost more because they use thick copper conductors, better connectors, and meet compliance standards.