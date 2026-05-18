Why Do Some USB Cables Cost Way More Than Others?

The other important consideration is whether the cable is rated mainly for charging or can also capably handle data transfers, as performance has generally increased on both fronts with each new generation of cables. For instance, even though both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 cables may have USB-A connectors, the later version supports much faster charging and data transfers — check cable labels to make sure you're grabbing the one you want.

For USB-A, USB 3.0 and later versions have a higher pin count, can transfer up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps), and provide 900 milliamps of current at 5 volts (2.5 watts). USB-C is a bit different. They also share similar generation labels but differ in power and transfer speeds. For example, the latest USB 3 generations for USB-C can actually support 5-20 Gbps transfer speeds, so you will want to verify what the packaging says to be extra sure. The latest, but most expensive, standard is USB4 version 2, which can deliver up to 80 Gbps and 240 watts. This level of performance may be overkill for most consumer needs today, but it's probably a sign of what's coming in terms of future power and transfer demands.

Color-coding can also be an indicator of which generation you are buying. If you are shopping for a USB-A cable, for example, USB 3.0 and later usually have blue, yellow, or orange plastic coloring inside their connectors (teal and red for USB 3.1 and USB 3.2, respectively). On the other hand, USB 2.0 connectors are usually black inside for USB-A cables. Sadly, USB-C cables don't use connector color to denote their performance capabilities, so it's better to read their technical specs instead.