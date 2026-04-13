USB-C Cables Are Great, But They Come With One Major Annoyance

Not all USB-C cables are created equal. We're not talking about a more expensive cable being more durable or using premium materials — rather, different kinds of USB-C cables can have different internals. They can transfer different amounts of power, have different data speeds, and may or may not meet certain USB-IF standards.

USB-C only refers to the shape and design of the connector, not the cable. Two identical-looking USB-C cables can have different numbers of wires inside them, leading to one being more powerful than the other. Different cables come with different limitations, and these can become apparent even if you don't know what kind of cable you're dealing with. Since most USB-C cables lack labels relaying their specs to the buyer, this is one of the biggest annoyances with USB-C.

If your USB-C cable isn't functioning as expected — whether it's charging slower, not transferring data fast enough, or simply refusing to power your devices — there's a chance that nothing is wrong with the cable itself. Some USB-C cables simply support faster charging than others. Cables with USB-PD and E-marker chips can let a higher amperage (usually up to 5 amps) flow through than other USB-C cables, which typically only allow 3 amps. While one can charge your MacBook Pro with ease, the other might struggle to charge your phone. Similarly, there are USB-C cables that support USB4 transfer speeds and can handle large files in seconds, while others only support USB 2.0 and may struggle to send a single video file.