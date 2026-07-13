What Is A Thread Border Router And How Is It Different From A Wi-Fi Router?

If you own, read about, or manage a lot of smart home equipment, you've probably heard of Thread. Thread is a low-power wireless network that lets smart-home devices talk directly to each other in a mesh. It's backed up by Matter, a common language that lets smart-home devices from different brands work together more easily, and it's the reason smart home hubs aren't such a necessity anymore. In fact, we recommend using Thread exclusively in your smart home as one of our smart home gadget rules if you're looking to future-proof your setup.

While Thread devices can seamlessly communicate with each other within the mesh, they need a little help to talk to outside networks like Wi-Fi or Ethernet. Enter a Thread Border Router (TBR). A TBR's role is to link the Thread mesh to one of those external networks and pass data back and forth between it and the mesh. This allows Thread devices to be controlled by a smartphone or PC connected to your home's Wi-Fi network, for instance. A Wi-Fi router, by contrast, creates and manages the Wi-Fi network for general-purpose devices.

A Thread Border Router is distinct from a Thread Router, which is a device that helps to manage the Thread mesh itself and plays no role in connecting it to outside networks. A Thread Router routes data and manages connections inside the Thread mesh, while a TBR is the mesh's ambassador to external networks and devices.