Cellular Vs. Wi-Fi Calling: Which Is More Battery-Efficient?

Even if there are plenty of other ways to get in touch with someone, the good old-fashioned phone call is still a part of life. Whether you're catching up with family members, making a doctor's appointment, or yelling at a robot to connect you to an actual human representative, your connection is important for facilitating efficient communication. Nowadays, you can even use Wi-Fi to make calls on your smartphone, which offers an alternative to traditional cellular calling.

If you're looking for ways to improve your phone's battery life and make a lot of calls throughout the day, you may be wondering if cellular or Wi-Fi is more efficient. The short answer is Wi-Fi, which generally uses far less power than cellular data. That said, either will drain your battery faster if it has a weak connection. The better choice in practice will depend on your location and signal strength. For example, a person taking a call in a basement with a bad cell signal is going to use more power than usual, as will someone calling over weak Wi-Fi.