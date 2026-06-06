Not LA, Not San Francisco – This US Airport Has The Fastest Wi-Fi

While places like Los Angeles and San Francisco are usually more associated with advanced tech and high-speed internet than smaller urban areas are, the U.S. airport with the fastest Wi-Fi is one of the last you might expect. That honor actually goes to John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) in Columbus, Ohio. According to Ookla, CMH has a median Wi-Fi speed of 263.46 megabits per second (Mbps), putting it far ahead of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) at 197.10 Mbps and Oakland International (OAK) at 194.23 Mbps.

At the very bottom of the list is George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas, with a speed of just 21.36 Mbps, closely followed by fellow Houston airport William P. Hobby Airport at 21.67 Mbps. The study also compared Wi-Fi to cellular data speeds from the big three providers (AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon) and found that, at the majority of airports, cellular is faster.

To put all of this in perspective, the average internet speed in the U.S. in 2025 was 214 Mbps — faster than any American airport save for CMH — and experts recommend at least 100 Mbps for the average home. In many places, airport Wi-Fi clearly falls short of travelers' needs, but there are some simple reasons for that, a key one being volume.