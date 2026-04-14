What's The Difference Between Wi-Fi 6 And Wi-Fi 6E?

The technology behind Wi-Fi is rapidly evolving. While speeds of 10Mbps might've been impressive once, even gigabit per second speeds are nothing new nowadays. Each new generation of Wi-Fi brings many improvements, and there's no doubt that Wi-Fi 7 is better than Wi-Fi 6. However, where does Wi-Fi 6E come in, and how does it compare to Wi-Fi 6?

Wi-Fi 6E stands for Wi-Fi 6 Extended, in that the main difference between Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E is the addition of a 6GHz band in Wi-Fi 6E. It sits alongside the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands already available to Wi-Fi 6. This additional band solves a number of common Wi-Fi issues – such as bandwidth congestion and home devices interfering with your connection — but not everyone can benefit from it. 6GHz bands cannot improve your internet beyond the plan that your ISP provides.

If you've got slow internet, there are some things to do before replacing your router. However, if you're using a gigabit-per-second plan but only getting 200-300Mbps download and upload speeds on your devices, Wi-Fi 6E can get you much closer to the speed that your ISP is supposed to give you. To get Wi-Fi 6E to work, you'll need a router that supports it, as a Wi-Fi 6 router won't work. Fortunately, you don't need to get an expensive router, and any hundred-buck router that supports Wi-Fi 6E you find on Amazon would work for the most part. Or you can look at any of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers available.