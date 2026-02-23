High-End Routers Are Great, But The Smart Money Buys A Cheaper Model

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've paid for a good internet plan and gotten the perfect Ethernet cable to make it wired, but getting a better Wi-Fi router is ideal if you want your phone to have the same high speed as your wired connection. The router your ISP provides when setting up your connection is fine for most, but sometimes you get lower speeds than you're paying for. In these cases, getting a third-party internet router is one way of fixing slow internet. There are a lot of differently priced routers, and not everyone needs a $300 TP-Link Archer GE650.

More expensive routers often come with extra features. These include privacy protocols, like built-in VPN, better network security, and website blocking. If any of these features interest you, then paying extra for those is justified. If, however, you're only looking at network speeds, you don't need to spend a fortune on your router, as it would only lead to a minuscule improvement. Even a $119 router like the TP-Link Archer BE230 can support Wi-Fi 7 to give you multiple gigabit per second speeds.

For most people, this is overkill. According to Speedtest, the average U.S. home only has an internet plan that goes up to 306 megabits per second, which is 127 times slower than the 46 gigabits per second that Wi-Fi 7 routers can theoretically handle. For people living in a relatively small-sized home and not having many smart devices constantly eating up bandwidth, the best Wi-Fi router can often be as cheap as $50.