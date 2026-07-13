What Is The 20-8-2 Rule For Standing Desks?
If you're hoping to create a desk setup that prevents back and neck pain, you may want to consider a standing desk. These types of desks include options for both standing and sitting, allowing you to switch back and forth based on the kind of work you're doing and level of comfort you're seeking. When using a standing desk, it's worth understanding the best way to use it.
One option is the 20-8-2 technique developed by an ergonomics professor. It recommends sitting for 20 minutes, standing for 8 minutes, and moving and stretching for 2 minutes. Per the technique, you should repeat the process every half hour throughout the workday. Professor Alan Hedge of Cornell University developed this guide to help people gain the most ergonomic benefit from a standing desk while boosting their energy levels.
The goal is to keep your blood flowing by encouraging frequent movement of the body. Remaining in one position for long work hours can lead to aches and pains due to constant stress on certain joints. A standing desk is one home office trend that's actually useful because it can be deployed in many different ways to fit your needs. Taller and shorter people can adjust the desktop to a comfortable height, for example.
Make the 20-8-2 standing desk technique work for you
A standing desk is one of those gadgets that make working from home easier, and using it with the 20-8-2 rule has a proven track record of success. Hedge's guidelines were supported by peer-reviewed research and published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Additionally, a study from Texas A&M University showed that people following Hedge's 20-8-2 recommendation generally saw improved workflow performance and higher energy expenditure versus those who only sat.
For someone using the 20-8-2 protocol who spends 7-1/2 hours at a desk, Hedge estimates they'd have 16 transitions between sitting and standing with about 30 minutes of moving and stretching throughout the day. A key to Hedge's system is maintaining good support for the body during all three segments. When doing the 20-minute sitting segment, workers should follow good ergonomic techniques, such as placing feet flat on the floor and keeping elbows at 90 degrees.
This is the segment of time ideally suited to focused work. The 8-minute standing section is a good time to make phone calls and check email, while light stretching and walking around should take place during the final 2-minute period. Planning what you'll do during the 2-minute breaks can ensure your movement time is as beneficial as possible.
Other techniques to encourage movement with a standing desk
Although Hedge's 20-8-2 technique has research results that show it can be beneficial, some people prefer other techniques to encourage movement while working. Having to track the time to make six movements per hour can be challenging for some. Workers who've tried the 20-8-2 technique say that it sometimes can feel too disruptive to the natural workday process, especially in the beginning, causing them to skip or delay some of the switchovers.
One alternative is the Pomodoro technique, which was originally developed to improve worker productivity. However, it can also encourage movement when using a standing desk. The Pomodoro technique calls for people to work on a task for 25 uninterrupted minutes before taking a 5-minute break. You could follow this technique to stand and work for the first 25-minute segment, take a break, then sit and work for the next 25-minute segment, going back and forth all day.
Others believe in using a 30:30 ratio with a standing desk, which can be easier to follow than other techniques because workers simply alternate between sitting and standing every 30 minutes. This prevents people from remaining in one position for too long when using a standing desk. Other common ratios include 2:1, with 80 minutes of sitting and 40 minutes of standing, for example. The key with any standing desk rule is finding a schedule that you'll stick to and feel comfortable using.