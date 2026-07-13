What Is The 20-8-2 Rule For Standing Desks?

If you're hoping to create a desk setup that prevents back and neck pain, you may want to consider a standing desk. These types of desks include options for both standing and sitting, allowing you to switch back and forth based on the kind of work you're doing and level of comfort you're seeking. When using a standing desk, it's worth understanding the best way to use it.

One option is the 20-8-2 technique developed by an ergonomics professor. It recommends sitting for 20 minutes, standing for 8 minutes, and moving and stretching for 2 minutes. Per the technique, you should repeat the process every half hour throughout the workday. Professor Alan Hedge of Cornell University developed this guide to help people gain the most ergonomic benefit from a standing desk while boosting their energy levels.

The goal is to keep your blood flowing by encouraging frequent movement of the body. Remaining in one position for long work hours can lead to aches and pains due to constant stress on certain joints. A standing desk is one home office trend that's actually useful because it can be deployed in many different ways to fit your needs. Taller and shorter people can adjust the desktop to a comfortable height, for example.