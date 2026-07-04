10 Home Office Trends That Are Actually Useful

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While the work-from-home trend isn't as strong as it was during the peak of the pandemic era, modern technology and a move to hybrid work arrangements mean there's a pretty good chance that (if you work an office job) you also have a home office. Once working from a home office becomes an established part of life, inevitably, people will try to optimize it, or at least make it more pleasant.

When you work in an office owned by your employer, you aren't responsible for ensuring that the office is safe, comfortable, and conducive to productivity. When you have a home office, even though your employer might set some minimum standards, that job largely falls to you. If you're freelance, it's completely up to you whether you work in a self-imposed sweatshop or complete your daily grind nestled in the arms of feathery angels. The problem is: Which of these trends pushes you towards the latter rather than the former?

Certain home office trends are questionable in their utility, but there are a few that seem genuinely useful, and anything that makes your work better, faster, or at least dulls the pain of being an office drone is fine in our book. Below lies the key to making you hate Mondays a little less. Actually, let's start by removing that "Garfield" poster. That's one trend we're ready to declare dead and buried.