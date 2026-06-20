8 Ways To Cut Down On Noise In Your Home Office

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Working from home, if you're lucky enough to have the opportunity, can be an amazing experience. There's no commute. You can wear comfy clothes, and you can decorate your workspace any way you like. What does it matter when you can do a background replacement using your video chat app of choice?

Unfortunately, noise is something you might be surprised can turn into an issue in your home office. While most workplaces can be a little noisy, corporate offices are generally built to limit noise, because it can be a disruption to productivity. However, you can't call HR on your retired neighbor who insists on mowing the lawn at 9 a.m. right outside your office window, and if you live in an apartment, those kids stomping around in the unit above you after school don't care that you have a report due in the next hour.

The good news is that, even though you can't do anything about most sources of noise, you can make changes to your home office to cut down or even eliminate many of them. This helps create a calm, productive environment for you to play Solitaire until your shift ends.