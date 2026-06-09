4 Reasons You Shouldn't Buy Cheap Noise-Canceling Headphones

The right set of noise-canceling headphones can allow for full immersion in a movie, video game, or piece of music. That's not to say all noise-canceling headphones offer the same experience. Although you always have to consider your budget when making these types of purchases, it's best to avoid buying cheap noise-canceling headphones if you can.

The specific reasons you shouldn't fall for "Too good to be true" deals when buying noise-canceling headphones are wide-ranging. Sometimes, you might find a durable pair, only to realize they simply don't sound all that great. In other cases, you might like what you hear when you listen through headphones, not realizing that their cheap construction means they won't last very long. Luckily, by researching your options and setting a realistic budget, you can reduce your chances of buyer's remorse when you upgrade to a new pair of noise-canceling headphones.