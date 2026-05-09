White Noise Vs. Brown Noise: Which Is Best For Productivity?

Colored noise profiles, such as white noise and brown noise, are types of consistent sound that are characterized by their amplitude and frequency ranges. Extensive research has been conducted on white noise in particular, establishing that this type of noise is beneficial for occupational health. White noise machines are gadgets that can reduce stress, which makes them great for helping you sleep or focus on work. However, studies show that brown noise may actually be better for productivity.

Brown noise emphasizes lower frequencies and contains fewer high frequencies. This profile is named after the scientist Robert Brown, who discovered "Brownian motion," which is the random movement of particles in nature. Similarly, brown noise is generated by the "random movement" of rainfall, crashing waves, or rolling thunder. Many claim that the low, bass-heavy sound of a brown noise track is perfect for stimulating the brain or calming the mind during a grindy work session.

By comparison, white noise is a harsher sound. It contains all sound frequencies across the audible spectrum, including the high-pitched ones. This makes it effective at drowning out other noises that might disturb you as you drift to sleep or lock in on a work task. However, white noise is well-known for its signature static hissing sound that can sometimes be the opposite of helpful. Many people prefer brown noise for productivity because it is not distracting or grating.