White Noise Vs. Brown Noise: Which Is Best For Productivity?
Colored noise profiles, such as white noise and brown noise, are types of consistent sound that are characterized by their amplitude and frequency ranges. Extensive research has been conducted on white noise in particular, establishing that this type of noise is beneficial for occupational health. White noise machines are gadgets that can reduce stress, which makes them great for helping you sleep or focus on work. However, studies show that brown noise may actually be better for productivity.
Brown noise emphasizes lower frequencies and contains fewer high frequencies. This profile is named after the scientist Robert Brown, who discovered "Brownian motion," which is the random movement of particles in nature. Similarly, brown noise is generated by the "random movement" of rainfall, crashing waves, or rolling thunder. Many claim that the low, bass-heavy sound of a brown noise track is perfect for stimulating the brain or calming the mind during a grindy work session.
By comparison, white noise is a harsher sound. It contains all sound frequencies across the audible spectrum, including the high-pitched ones. This makes it effective at drowning out other noises that might disturb you as you drift to sleep or lock in on a work task. However, white noise is well-known for its signature static hissing sound that can sometimes be the opposite of helpful. Many people prefer brown noise for productivity because it is not distracting or grating.
How to make the most of colored noise
Colored noise works best when you use it to give your brain the stimulation it craves while also preventing it from picking up other forms of stimulation that will distract you from the task at hand. This is exactly why brown noise can be so beneficial for people who struggle with sensory overload, ADHD, or low dopamine levels.
To make the most of colored noise, consider checking out the best sleep headphones recommended by Consumer Reports. Sleep headphones are designed to block out external sound and sit comfortably in the ear for several straight hours, which makes them equally useful for daytime productivity.
Whether you prefer white noise or brown noise, using a sound machine can be a game-changer for your office workspace. The type of colored noise that will make the most difference for you is a matter of personal preference. Pink noise and green noise can be helpful, too, but health experts are pointing more and more toward brown noise as a solution for focus, work, and overall productivity.