The Best Ergonomic Desk Chairs For Every Budget According To Users
Setting up your office space is critical to productivity and comfort. Whether you're looking to upgrade to a dual-monitor setup or find the right ergonomic desk chair, finding the right product can take a lot of time and effort. You don't want to pick the first one, either. It needs to be a good one. Unless you're an adherent of electric standing desks, it's a product you're going to use for several hours throughout your day, whether you're sitting down to relax or working on a project for an upcoming meeting. There are dozens of ergonomic chairs you could choose to go with, and we've gone through Amazon to help narrow down your choices.
We've picked the best ergonomic chairs you can buy on Amazon, for every budget. We selected ones that are available for those who don't want to spend more than $50, and other choices for someone willing to pay several hundred dollars. We narrowed down these choices by browsing user reviews, including only products with at least 4.0 stars across 1,000 reviews or more. Here, we'll share the best ergonomic desk chairs you can get for every budget, based on user reviews on Amazon.
Gabrylly Ergonomic Office Chair
When you're looking for a chair on a modest budget, the Ergonomic Office Chair from Gabrylly is a highly recommended choice from users on Amazon and is one of our picks for the best office chairs you can get. It comes with four supporting points built into the chair for your head, back, hips, and hands. These are all adjustable to fit your specific preferences. You'll also find a lumbar support across the lower section to help align your back while sitting. The armrests fold up to a 45-degree angle, and the backrest allows you to recline from 90 to 120 degrees, or you can sit freely while you work. The Gabrylly Office Chair is available on Amazon for $269.50 and comes in various colors. The chair is suitable for those 5'5” to 6'2”, and it has 4.4 stars from 13,800 reviews.
Customers who have used this chair highly praise the comfort of the office chair, especially when it comes to the neck and lumbar support while sitting in it. The mesh back of the chair also helps cool those who use it for extended periods of time, such as being stuck in important meetings for several hours. Given the cost of the office chair, customers highlight that it is an excellent value for what they get, thanks to its adjustable design, sturdy construction, and comfort.
X Xishe Office Ergonomic Desk Chair
When you're looking for a smaller office chair, the Ergonomic Desk Chair from X Xishe is an option. It has a spongy seat cushion for you to rest on that adjusts to whoever sits in it, and it's easy to clean. The S-shaped curve of the chair conforms to your spine as you use it, designed to help improve your posture and protect your back. The lumbar support on the back can move around, depending on where you need it to give you optimal support. It's available on Amazon for $129.99, where it has a 4.6-star rating from over 2,800 reviews.
The reviews for the X Xishe Office Chair recommend it for how comfortable it is to use, with its adjustable height and back support. The seat cushion is firm but comfortable, with an overall quality build that is solid, clean, and modern. Ideal for an office that you could have in an office, or use at home at your recreational desk. Other reviews highlight the chair's back support, as it feels good to remain in it for long periods. For many, given the chair's high-quality design, it was well worth the cost, and they think they got their money's worth.
Sihoo M18 Ergonomic Office Chair
When you're looking for a tall office chair that supports your entire back and shoulders, the Sihoo M18 Ergonomic Office Chair is another recommended option. There are four points of support on the head, back, hips, and hands, along with lumbar support. The frame is made from stainless steel and features a mesh back to keep you cooler for extended periods. You can get this chair on Amazon for $169.99, where it has a 4.3-star rating with over 16,000 reviews.
The reviews for the Sihoo M18 recommend it for its comfort, overall quality, and back support, noting that the ability to adjust multiple sections of the chair provided the best experience. The cushion has mixed reviews on firmness, but a majority of customers have more positive things to say about it. Customers with a history of back and neck injuries report how comfortable this chair is and say they can remain in it for several hours without any issues.
Amazon Basics Ergonomic Office Chair
When you have a limited budget for your next office chair, the Amazon Basics Ergonomic Office Chair is a worthy choice according to customers. It has a mesh, curved back that allows airflow to come through and keep you cool. This back should also come up to around your shoulders, and it has an adjustable height, making it a viable option for various desk sizes. You can adjust the tension to tilt the back to your preferred posture and comfort. You can get it on Amazon for $39.99, where it has a 4.3-star average rating across 61,000 reviews. It comes in various colors that may increase the price.
Customers recommend getting it based on the quality of these chairs and how low the price is to buy multiples. They also praise how firm the cushion is, how comfortable it is to use for several hours, and how easy it is to assemble. The lumbar support was ideal for several customers who had sat in it for multiple hours in an office or while studying. Many believe the Amazon Basics Ergonomic Chair was precisely what they wanted in a basic office chair for a low price. If you're still struggling with back pain, it might be a good investment to get a simple monitor stand to upgrade your desk and help improve your posture.
Holludle Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair
For those looking to pick up a chair with a headrest, the Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair from Holludle is one option that has gained favor with customers. It has 3D lumbar support that you can adjust to move it up, down, forward, backward, or rotate it on its side, depending on what works for your back. The chair's spine also has a three-level tilt lock that you can adjust using a handle on the bottom of the chair. The armrest and headrest also offer customizable positions to suit your posture and height. You can get the Holludle Ergonomic Office Chair for $169.99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.4-star rating from 5,500 reviews, and comes in three distinct colors. It doesn't come with a footrest, but if you're a remote worker, getting one might be a worthwhile upgrade.
The reviews for this product praise how comfortable a choice it is for anyone looking for a budget office chair. The adjustable points make it more relaxed, with a sturdy back and cushion that make it easy to sit in for long periods, as it has a thick cushion. The lumbar support was a huge positive for several customers, with the adjustable sections improving the experience for whoever was using it. For a chair under $200, many customers believe it's an excellent quality for how much they paid for it.
Amazon Basics Classic Puresoft Padded Office Chair
When you don't want to spend over $100 on an office chair, but want it to look nice and modern, there's the Amazon Basics Classic Puresoft Padded Office Chair. It's a simple office chair with no headrest, where you can adjust the seat height, angle, and change the tilt control to fit your preferred posture, though it is important to note that it does not have lumbar support. It is composed of polyurethane leather and a foam cushion to provide support. You can get it on Amazon for $75.99, available in multiple colors and with a 4.2-star rating from 39,000 reviews.
Those who have picked up this chair have shared in their reviews about how comfortable it is to sit in, given the price. Some customers recommend it over the more expensive gaming chair models. Others detail that the height adjustment works well, making it easy to adjust to their preferred position, and they can switch it up for different people who use it. The padding feels good on the seat and backrest, though some customers have to use a small pillow on the back due to the lack of lumbar support.
Colamy High Back Executive Office Chair
The Colamy High Back Executive Office Chair has the sleek, modern look you'd expect to see in a traditional office. It's covered in bonded leather, making it resistant to staining and disintegration, promoting a high-quality appearance over time. The back has an S-shaped curve to align with your posture as you work, and an inflatable lumbar support that you can adjust to accommodate your personal needs. If you like the lean back to relax, there's a rocking function that allows you to dip backward to a 110-degree angle. You can get it on Amazon for $177.99, where it has a 4.4-star rating from 2,656 reviews.
Users recommend this option for its overall comfort, the quality of design, and the inflatable lumbar support. For some, the bonded leather makes it feel more comfortable and enhances the chair's appearance in any home or office. The reviews highlight how comfortable it is to remain seated in it for several hours while maintaining good posture. The assembly of the chair is also straightforward. Customers in the comments share that it takes just 20 minutes to put it together without too much effort. Overall, reviewers are pleased with the product for the price point.
Tralt Office Ergonomic Desk Chair
The Tralt Office Ergonomic Chair is another option when you're looking for a model with a supportive headrest. It comes with lumbar support for your back that you can adjust out by 4 centimeters, using the back knob to find an ideal placement that fits your preferences. There's also a mesh back that allows more breathability while sitting for long hours. For further adjustments, you can modify the seat height, headrest placement, and flip-up arms to best accommodate your desk size. The backrest tilts from 90 degrees to 120 degrees. You can get it for $169.99 on Amazon, where it comes in multiple colors, and it has a 4.3-star rating from over 4,400 reviews. This chair can help relieve your back pain, but it also helps ensure you're not making the common mistake that's destroying your posture while at your monitor.
Customers who have used this chair and left reviews recommend it for its comfort. Putting the chair together takes 10 to 20 minutes. The adjustable features allow you to sit in it for long periods, and it has received praise from those who deal with lower back pain. Reviews highlight how the lumbar support makes it easy to find the perfect sitting position without the traditional discomfort.
Comhoma Big and Tall Office Chair
When you're looking for a more luxurious chair for your private office desk or at home, the Comhoma Big and Tall Office Chair might be a suitable choice. It comes with a backrest featuring 3D lumbar support covered in dual-layer high-density foam. It'll adjust to the placement of your back, and the upper section lets your shoulders sink into it while you work. The foam will distribute your body's weight across the chair, and it has a spacious seat with no restrictive side wings. There's also a footrest at the bottom that you can use when leaning back in the chair, treating it like a recliner. You can get it on Amazon for $259.99, where it has a 4.5-star rating from 4,816 reviews. It comes in various colors, which can affect the cost if you want a specific shade.
Customers who have purchased it recommend it for how sturdy the Comhoma Big and Tall Office Chair feels when they sit in it. The foam is comfortable for long working sessions. The adjustments customers can perform on the chair make it a worthwhile choice for many. Several reviews note the excellent value of this purchase, given the chair's overall design and comfort.
PatioMage Ergonomic Office Chair
The PatioMage Ergonomic Office Chair comes in at a slightly higher price point. It includes a headrest that you can adjust or remove, depending on your preferences. The lumbar support at the base is also adjustable, allowing you to rotate it by 10 degrees to better align with your back and posture. The same goes for the armrest, which you can move up and down or adjust the depth. This model also comes with a footrest, which you can use when you want to lean back while sitting in it. You can get it on Amazon for $399.99, where it has a 4.4-star rating from 1,130 reviews.
The reviews for the PatioMage Ergonomic Chair praise the product's comfort, design quality, and the amount of available adjustability. Those who usually have to contend with back pain while sitting down at their desk don't find it flaring up as often with this chair. The lumbar support keeps them in place, and the firm seat cushion provides comfort at every angle, even after hours of sitting. Customers also note that the mesh back works well, keeping their backs cool without sacrificing comfort.
Methodology
When we were looking for chairs to feature on this desk, our main priority was to find multiple options that fit a range of budgets. We wanted to make sure we had cheaper options available and more luxurious choices for those who had more disposable income for this purchase. After we found a suitable price range, we narrowed down the choices to the best options within that range with high ratings.
We went through the user-submitted reviews. We looked for reviews that shared how comfortable the chair was, how much support the chair provided while sitting for several hours, and how much back support it offered. The adjustability options were important, as were the chairs' customization options, allowing someone to adjust how much they worked with them while sitting in them. All items on this list had to have at least 1,000 customer reviews and a rating of at least 4.0 stars on Amazon.