Why Are Chinese EVs So Much Cheaper Than American Ones?

If you've been EV shopping in the last five years or so, you may have noticed that Chinese models, though generally a much smaller slice of the available inventory, are often cheaper than Western-made EVs, even accounting for import duties. BYD has recently overtaken Tesla as the world's most popular EV brand, in large part due to significant pricing advantages, which are even more pronounced in China, where it's often explained away as the result of disproportionate state subsidies. However, the reality is more complex.

State subsidies do play a role. The Chinese government offers Chinese EV manufacturers production and R&D subsidies and support, plus cheap land, loans, and grants, and most of these EVs sold in China are exempt from the vehicle purchase tax. However, according to a report by the Rhodium Group, a research firm based in New York, state subsidies only account for a small percentage of the price gap between Chinese and Western-made EVs. The remaining disparity is the result of a mix of deeper vertical integration, greater production scale, and lower R&D and overhead costs.