Chinese EV Companies Have Moved Beyond Just Building Electric Cars

It's clear that Chinese EV brands are ready and willing to pursue any avenue that puts them ahead of their stiff competition. This mindset has resulted in the rampant growth of Chinese EV exports around the world. So why is it that American consumers can't seem to get their hands on Chinese EVs, when surely companies like BYD would love to expand their reach to North America?

Reuters cites higher U.S. safety standards as one reason why cheaper Chinese EVs are not legal in the States. Another reason is the political incentive to protect the domestic auto industry. Many U.S. carmakers have branched into the EV market, and Tesla remains the most popular EV option in America. Tesla also ranked as the most satisfying EV brand to drive according to Consumer Reports. There could be a huge economic impact if such brands were ousted by Chinese EVs.

There are several major American-made EVs of different varieties that perform well domestically. However, Chinese EV brands have a distinct advantage over their American counterparts. By branching out into batteries, semiconductors, and other products related to EVs, Chinese companies can expedite their own vehicle manufacturing while U.S. automakers rely on external partners. Vertically-integrated supply chains, or lack thereof, are a reason why American EVs are retreating from the global stage while China seizes control of the export market.