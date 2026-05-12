This Is Quickly Becoming The Most Popular EV Brand Worldwide In 2026

Once upon a time, Tesla was the most popular electric vehicle (EV) brand on the planet. That's not surprising since it was one of the earliest, and many drivers swear by these cars, even though Consumer Reports ranked Tesla as the least reliable used car brand. Nonetheless, Tesla is quickly losing ground to the Chinese EV manufacturer BYD.

According to reports from outlets such as BBC, BYD sales now surpass Tesla vehicles by a significant margin. In 2025, Tesla sold 1.64 million vehicles worldwide, a 9% decrease from the previous year. Meanwhile, BYD saw an uptick in sales and managed to push 2.25 million EVs, a 28% increase from the prior year. However, this is only half the story. According to CNN, BYD sells more than just EVs — if you also take into account the company's hybrid vehicles, BYD's 2025 performance blasted past Tesla with 4.27 million sales.

Of course, sales numbers are one thing, but technology is often the true decider in EV popularity, and BYD is the (alleged) victor on that front as well. BYD utilizes an "ultra-fast charging system" that can give its cars enough energy to last 250 miles in only five minutes. Tesla's Superchargers, meanwhile, take 15 minutes to provide 200 miles worth of energy. And some Tesla superchargers aren't approved for use in California — the state with the most registered EVs. Lately, it seems that BYD is outperforming Tesla at every turn.