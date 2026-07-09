Fandango Is Updating Its Streaming Service Yet Again

Thanks to Movies Anywhere, and their Blu-Ray to digital offers, I had a huge library of digital movies on Vudu. You might be wondering why I'm opening with that, and talking about Vudu, in a piece about Fandango. That's because what's currently Fandango at Home used to be Vudu, and once again, it's undergoing a rebranding, but hopefully those with existing accounts and libraries won't be affected much by that change. In a recent email update, Fandango made clear its converting the current service name into a singular one — from Fandango at Home to Fandango. The email also explains "nothing about your account is changing," and the service will "continue delivering the entertainment you love."

Purportedly, all "movie library, purchases, rentals, watchlists, and preferences" will remain the same when you sign in. That's good news, and judging by what happened to my library after the switch from Vudu, that's an accurate claim. Everything is today as it was before the swap.

Vudu was an excellent way to digitize your Blu-Ray and 4K physical movies while still collecting. For a long time, you could buy Blu-Rays in a bundle that included the disc or physical version and a code for the digital one, redeemed on various services like Movies Anywhere or Vudu. In 2020, Fandango bought Vudu from Walmart, ended its existing FandangoNOW streaming service, and rolled them into one. For a while after it remained called Vudu, where you could buy, rent, and stream movies. In 2024, the name changed to Fandango at Home. Now, we're down to simply Fandango.