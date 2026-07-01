PlayStation Is Ditching Physical Games For An All-Digital Future

Digital titles revolutionized the gaming industry. You don't have to wait in long lines in stores to buy a game — although the act retains a sense of community. Plus, indie devs who don't have the funds to pay for CD printing can just release their work digitally. Unfortunately, while many gamers prefer physical games over digital, Sony is removing that as an option altogether.

Earlier today, Sony announced that the physical production of discs for new games will end in January 2028. This decision will affect all new titles released on PlayStation consoles, including third-party games and exclusives – games released prior to January 2028 will still receive discs. In the announcement, Sony justified this decision by saying "consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital" and that "the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs."

This move shouldn't come as a surprise, as the PlayStation 5 refresh comes in disc and discless versions. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 Pro is only available in discless form, although you can buy an optional disc drive. Ever since news about the PlayStation 6 started circulating, rumors started swirling that the console would be digital only, and the discless PS5 and PS5 Pro models only spurred on these claims. The recent announcement that Sony is embracing an all-digital future all but confirms these rumors.