PlayStation Is Ditching Physical Games For An All-Digital Future
Digital titles revolutionized the gaming industry. You don't have to wait in long lines in stores to buy a game — although the act retains a sense of community. Plus, indie devs who don't have the funds to pay for CD printing can just release their work digitally. Unfortunately, while many gamers prefer physical games over digital, Sony is removing that as an option altogether.
Earlier today, Sony announced that the physical production of discs for new games will end in January 2028. This decision will affect all new titles released on PlayStation consoles, including third-party games and exclusives – games released prior to January 2028 will still receive discs. In the announcement, Sony justified this decision by saying "consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital" and that "the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs."
This move shouldn't come as a surprise, as the PlayStation 5 refresh comes in disc and discless versions. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 Pro is only available in discless form, although you can buy an optional disc drive. Ever since news about the PlayStation 6 started circulating, rumors started swirling that the console would be digital only, and the discless PS5 and PS5 Pro models only spurred on these claims. The recent announcement that Sony is embracing an all-digital future all but confirms these rumors.
Sony doesn't believe digital ownership is ownership
On one hand, it's easy to see where Sony is coming from. No discs means no disc drives, which means lower manufacturing costs. Sony can then pass the savings on to customers by lowering console costs, thus mitigating some of the skyrocketing prices caused by AI data centers. On the other hand, it's hard to ignore how Sony might use this decision to control your libraries. Lately, the mere concept of digital games has come under fire, and PlayStation sits squarely in the crosshairs.
A recent California lawsuit alleges that wording used in the PlayStation Store implies you don't own digital games you purchase; you merely acquire licenses to access the content (i.e., rent them). Licenses, mind you, that Sony can revoke at any moment for any reason. Last month, Sony proved why you should keep your DVD and Blu-Ray collection, as it delisted a bunch of movies from its digital storefront and purged the titles from the libraries of everyone who bought them. The same thing happened in 2023, when Sony deleted Discovery TV shows from the PlayStation store.
With Sony going all in on digital titles, who's to say the company can't (or won't) do the same to future games due to "licensing agreements" and the like? Without any discs, you can only play your games so long as Sony lets you. And try not to think about how you won't be able to share PlayStation games, sell used copies, or buy Japan-exclusive titles anymore. Unless Sony supports the release of all "Super Robot Wars" titles going forward, you might have to get your tactical anime mecha fix on the Nintendo Switch.