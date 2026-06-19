A New California Lawsuit Claims You Don't Actually Own Your PlayStation Digital Games

Among game collectors, the debate between purchasing physical copies of a title and downloading a digital edition has proponents on both sides. On one side, accessing digital content can be easier. On the other hand, your physical media will always be there for you, which is one of the reasons Gen-Z is more attracted to physical media. Now, the discussion in a new legal battle involving Sony and its PlayStation Store may encourage more people to buy physical video games over digital.

A lawsuit filed by four gamers in San Francisco, California, on June 18 alleges that Sony Entertainment is breaking a California law requiring online shops to be clear that customers are purchasing licenses of digital gaming titles when buying them online (via Aftermath). The lawsuit argues that the language Sony uses within the PlayStation Store can make it seem like users are purchasing and owning their games, when in reality, they are only getting permission to access the game or content.

The lawsuit may have broader implications and turn into a class action lawsuit, meaning the case may cover a larger selection of consumers. While some of the language Sony uses in the Store may be conflicting with the company's actual policy, there is wording that informs users they are not actually buying a product to own. Much like how there are reasons you should stop buying digital movies, Sony's lawsuit may be a good reason to consider physical video games as well.