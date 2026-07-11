Patrick Stewart Agrees With Fans On The Best Star Trek: The Next Generation Episode

After spending so much screen time as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, it comes as no surprise that the legendary Patrick Stewart had a personal preference for his favorite "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode, and it's hard to argue with the one he settled on. The question was thrown at the beloved "Star Trek" hero on a Reddit AMA, and Stewart picked the brilliant "Inner Light" as the best of the bunch. Given how cutthroat some fans have been over the years, it was good to see that on this occasion, many of them agreed with his choice.

Airing in 1992, the 25th episode of the fifth season saw Picard come into contact with an alien probe that knocked out Jean-Luc, leaving the rest of the Enterprise crew to try to snap him out of it. While under the probe's control, the Captain found himself in an illusion, living a peaceful life on the planet Kataan as Kamin. During this time, he had an almost "Interstellar"-like experience, living out the planet's final years, becoming part of the society, and having a family of his own, all in nearly 20 minutes of real time.

While he might not have been called Picard, it gave fans insight into what a life outside of Starfleet could've looked like for the decorated officer, and what a peaceful existence could be. The episode was also made all the more emotional when you consider that Patrick Stewart's supporting talent was his own son on-screen.