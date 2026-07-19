5 Things You Probably Didn't Know Siri Could Do On Your iPhone

Siri has been something of a hidden gem on the iPhone for years now. No, that's not because users don't realize the iconic virtual assistant exists. It's safe to say all iPhone users have a general sense of how to get at least some value out of Siri. However, Siri also boasts plenty of hidden features that the average user might not know about. This is in part due to the fact that new versions of iOS expand on the features that Apple Intelligence and, consequently, Siri can offer. This trend has continued with the release of iOS 27 Beta 3 and Siri AI. The latest release once again adds to the power of Siri by, as you might have guessed, leveraging AI to make Apple's voice assistant arguably more powerful than ever.

It may be too soon to determine just how "revolutionary" these new developments are. That said, some are already claiming that this latest version of Siri is the most impressive yet. Rather than making a few minor upgrades, it appears Apple is striving to ensure Siri stays as relevant as ever in the AI age.

Just be aware that, as of this writing, Siri AI is primarily available through a waitlist. That means you might not be able to access all these new features right away. Nevertheless, it's worth being aware of them now, so you can be prepared to experiment with them as soon as you have access.