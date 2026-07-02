Ditch Siri For These 5 iOS Compatible Alternatives

Siri is getting a complete revamp in 2026, as Apple announced during WWDC its plans for its personal assistant. For the first time in forever, Apple's personal assistant will properly understand context, search the web for real-time information, and access information from your apps to deliver a more tailored answer. Still, these features will be limited to those with an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, as they're part of the company's Apple Intelligence efforts. If you don't feel like waiting for the new Siri, or you don't have a more recent iPhone, you could ditch Siri for other iOS-compatible alternatives, which include popular options like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, and other AI apps.

With these, you can leverage ever-improving large language models that can assist with everything from writing an email to planning a trip, choosing a product, practicing a language, or coding. More importantly, iPhone users can also customize the experience to make it feel similar to interacting with Siri. For example, iPhone users with an Action Button can go to Settings, Action Button, and select one of these apps to be opened every time they press the button. Another possibility is to set these apps' widgets on the iPhone Lock Screen or Home Screen, or even create a shortcut to open the voice mode of these AIs. These are some of the iOS-compatible alternatives that might make you forget about Siri.