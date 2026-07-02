Ditch Siri For These 5 iOS Compatible Alternatives
Siri is getting a complete revamp in 2026, as Apple announced during WWDC its plans for its personal assistant. For the first time in forever, Apple's personal assistant will properly understand context, search the web for real-time information, and access information from your apps to deliver a more tailored answer. Still, these features will be limited to those with an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, as they're part of the company's Apple Intelligence efforts. If you don't feel like waiting for the new Siri, or you don't have a more recent iPhone, you could ditch Siri for other iOS-compatible alternatives, which include popular options like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, and other AI apps.
With these, you can leverage ever-improving large language models that can assist with everything from writing an email to planning a trip, choosing a product, practicing a language, or coding. More importantly, iPhone users can also customize the experience to make it feel similar to interacting with Siri. For example, iPhone users with an Action Button can go to Settings, Action Button, and select one of these apps to be opened every time they press the button. Another possibility is to set these apps' widgets on the iPhone Lock Screen or Home Screen, or even create a shortcut to open the voice mode of these AIs. These are some of the iOS-compatible alternatives that might make you forget about Siri.
OpenAI's ChatGPT
So far, OpenAI has been winning the AI race. This is not necessarily because ChatGPT offers the best models, but because the company takes a very Apple-like approach and offers one of the best UIs on the market. This is why Apple chose OpenAI to be the first, and so far the only, third-party extension for Apple Intelligence. Instead of using Siri, users with an iPhone 15 Pro or newer can use ChatGPT via Apple Intelligence to answer most questions.
Basically, ChatGPT offers everything you might want from a personal assistant, as it remembers past conversations, connects to several apps (including Canva, Spotify, and Apple Music) to unlock specific tasks and features, and includes Advanced Voice Mode and Deep Research capabilities. With Advanced Voice Mode, you get a highly conversational assistant that is perfect for chatting, practicing a language, or training for a presentation. Deep Research can help you with complex, multi-step web tasks.
Besides that, ChatGPT offers a free tier with capped access to the latest models and standard voice. The company is consistently improving limits and offering better features for free, which makes the personal assistant very enticing for those who don't feel like paying for an AI but still want to experience the latest trends. Additionally, OpenAI offers a more affordable ChatGPT Plus subscription, a full version with Advanced Voice, and a Pro tier with unlimited compute for power users.
Google Gemini
While ChatGPT might be the most popular AI, Apple will soon use a Gemini model to power Siri; so far, developers have been enjoying the new Siri capabilities. While Apple's Gemini model is different from Google's public offering, this can be the perfect AI assistant if you are deep within the Google ecosystem. After all, Gemini can connect to Google Photos, Workspace, YouTube, Maps, and other services. This allows users specific control over their data and the ability to easily ask the assistant to run tasks.
For example, Google Gemini can mark several spots for you to visit on your next trip to Lisbon, create a list, reply to an email using your Gmail account, or search for a specific YouTube video you've been wanting to watch. Besides this deep integration with Gmail, Docs, Drive, and Maps, it features continuous voice dialogue (which, truth be told, is not yet as natural as ChatGPT's) and top-tier multimodal video and image generation.
Regarding image generation, the AI is excellent for enhancing old scanned photos, creating images from scratch, or just generating playful photos of your pets or friends. Google Gemini provides generous everyday access to some of its latest models alongside paid subscriptions. With Google One AI Pro, which costs $19.99/month, users get access to the most advanced reasoning models, 2TB of Google One cloud storage, and YouTube Premium Lite.
Anthropic's Claude
Claude, compared to ChatGPT and Gemini, is better suited for specific tasks. This AI chatbot has been praised for its great writing capabilities, deep conceptual thinking for web searching, and impressive coding functionalities. In fact, "vibe coding" wouldn't be possible without Claude's capabilities. While you could theoretically ask Claude to code on your iPhone, this AI truly shines when helping with multi-step tasks, improving a recommendation letter, or comparing complex writing styles. One of the exclusive perks of Claude is Artifacts, a dedicated visual workspace for code, text, or graphics, and a massive 200K context window, which lets you upload massive PDFs or legal texts right from the Files app and chat about them, ensuring that the AI will be talking about the whole document.
However, to offer these advanced capabilities, Claude has more restrictive message limits compared to other chatbots. The free tier lets users access base models with strict, shifting daily limits. Claude Pro, on the other hand, offers significantly more usage on flagship models like Sonnet and early access to new features; Claude Max provides extended thinking time limits and deep project memory. Anthropic remains focused on its user base, appearing to prioritize quality over quantity while competitors like ChatGPT and Gemini aim for the largest possible market share.
Perplexity AI
Perplexity AI takes a different route than its competitors. For iPhone users, this AI chatbot is an excellent option for those who are constantly reading the news or searching for information online. If 90% of your voice commands are "look up the latest news on X" or "find a highly-rated spot nearby," Perplexity shines. However, the chatbot may not be the best choice for advanced voice models, integration with third-party apps, image generation, or coding.
Still, Perplexity AI is worth trying, as many carriers globally offer partnerships providing one year of free access to Perplexity Pro. The company offers unlimited basic searches with limited source synthesis in its free tier. The Pro version brings advanced reasoning, file uploads, a choice of underlying AI models, and task automation. The Perplexity Max subscription is made for researchers who want advanced institutional tools and the ability to leverage massive datasets.
As always, users can customize the iPhone to quickly open the app, set a shortcut, or a widget to get quick access to this AI chatbot whenever they're looking for news, trying to understand a new concept, studying a paper, or making sense of the amount of information we are constantly bombarded with each day.
DeepSeek
You might remember DeepSeek. In early 2025, the Chinese company caught everyone by surprise by introducing a brand-new, highly capable alternative to ChatGPT that uses less processing power to achieve the same capabilities as the best models in the industry. While the company took the world by surprise — prompting American AI companies to accelerate their schedules — DeepSeek has since seen less attention as customers waited too long for an R2 version that eventually became V4.
DeepSeek can be an excellent Siri replacement as it is a fast assistant for complex logic or programming tasks on the go. Even though it lacks the deep, polished ecosystem integrations of Google or OpenAI, it features a dedicated Deep Thinking toggle in the interface, providing raw, unfiltered chain-of-thought processing at no cost. What makes DeepSeek unique is the full access to its reasoning and coding models entirely for free without aggressive paywalls. This means users can take advantage of the company's best large language models without worrying about time limits, subscriptions, or interruptions.
That said, choosing your Siri replacement can be easy, as you just need to understand what you might need. After all, ChatGPT has Advanced Voice Mode, Gemini offers deep Google integration, Claude focuses on understanding vast amounts of context, Perplexity is optimized for search, and DeepSeek provides premium features for free. The great thing is that you can try all of these AIs without paying for them, and then choose the one that suits you better.