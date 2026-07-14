4 GameCube Features That Could Save Modern Consoles

Juggling memory cards was certainly not the most riveting activity if you were playing a lot of games on your PlayStation 1 and 2, since those memory cards varied from only 128KB (PlayStation 1) to 8MB (PlayStation 2). GameCube memory cards were 512KB to 8MB in size, but were a lot easier to manage since they were proprietary-based; if you bought an unverified third-party one for your PlayStation, you could risk data corruption.

The downside to using PlayStation memory cards, along with GameCube's, was that they used flash-based technology to read/write your saves, so they had a finite number of times you could use them — but still, buying a replacement shouldn't ever run you over $100 compared to the costs of what it takes to get a new hard drive. Fast forward to modern options, there aren't any memory cards that store the game save — you need to count on internal storage options or the cloud to keep them.

So if you want to transfer a save to another console, you'll need to either sign into your personal profile online onto that system or bring it with you to add it, and that's not as convenient as bringing in a small pocket-sized memory card and the game disc with you. Then, of course, dealing with internal storage constraints when installing the game isn't that great either, since some titles can range from 50GB to over 150GB on a modern console.