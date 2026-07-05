Why Did The Nintendo GameCube Fail?

When people think of a failed Nintendo system, most will mention the Wii U. While Wii's successor does take the crown for being Nintendo's biggest modern-day hardware failure, the Virtual Boy from the '90s did worse by a fair margin compared to all of Nintendo's systems. However, the Nintendo GameCube didn't quite hold up compared to the Nintendo Switch or the Switch 2 (which is still very young). Looking back at numbers alone, the GameCube was smoked by Sony's PlayStation 2 and Microsoft's Xbox, its competitors at the time, showing that Nintendo didn't quite rein in audience when needed.

But we know the deep history of Nintendo and why a ton of its first-party exclusives are usually must-haves in most gaming libraries. So what went wrong? Why did the system from 2001 fail? To get to the answer, we must consider that the targeted demographic that latched onto the Nintendo 64 from the previous console generation had grown older, and Sony and Microsoft did some things right.