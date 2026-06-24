Can You Play GameCube Games On The Nintendo Wii?

Back in 2006, more than a decade before the launch of the Switch, Nintendo released the Wii. The innovative and hugely popular successor to the GameCube revolutionized gaming, introducing intuitive motion controls through its Wiimote and marking a shift from Nintendo toward a more accessible gaming experience that would pave the way for the Switch family of consoles.

What's more, early versions of the Wii featured backwards compatibility with GameCube software and accessories, allowing Wii owners to continue to play their GameCube titles on the (at the time) new console. While Switch owners can now play classic Wii and GameCube titles, those who prefer a more retro experience, and still own a Wii, can still play GameCube games on it today — just one of the many clever uses for your old Wii and a firm reason the Wii is still worth buying in 2026.

However, GameCube compatibility isn't available with all Wii models. Below, we've broken down how you can tell if a Wii can play GameCube games and, if so, how to do it.