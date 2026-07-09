You Can Now Buy A Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 On The Google Store

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Those looking for a deal on a new smart wearable may just have had their request answered by Google. Along with advertisements for the Pixel Watch 4 and the FitBit Air, users who navigate to Google's Play Store may see a banner offer to get $20 off the Galaxy Watch 8 (which we reviewed back in July 2025). Spotted by 9to5Google, the offer lasts until July 14, but while the company is currently running this promotion on another company's flagship wearable, you're not going to find this deal directly in the Google Store. It's slightly confusing, but the offer is indeed available.

Users who open the Google Play Store on their Android device may find a carousel labeled "Devices from the Google Store" that offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm model for $399.99 and the 44mm variant for $429.99, shaving $20 off the usual price tag for both. Users who tap the carousel during this ad will be led directly to the Google Store Checkout to make a purchase. Interestingly, it's labeled in the store as "Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm Silver (Play)."