You Can Now Buy A Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 On The Google Store
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Those looking for a deal on a new smart wearable may just have had their request answered by Google. Along with advertisements for the Pixel Watch 4 and the FitBit Air, users who navigate to Google's Play Store may see a banner offer to get $20 off the Galaxy Watch 8 (which we reviewed back in July 2025). Spotted by 9to5Google, the offer lasts until July 14, but while the company is currently running this promotion on another company's flagship wearable, you're not going to find this deal directly in the Google Store. It's slightly confusing, but the offer is indeed available.
Users who open the Google Play Store on their Android device may find a carousel labeled "Devices from the Google Store" that offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm model for $399.99 and the 44mm variant for $429.99, shaving $20 off the usual price tag for both. Users who tap the carousel during this ad will be led directly to the Google Store Checkout to make a purchase. Interestingly, it's labeled in the store as "Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm Silver (Play)."
Google's odd deal leaves room for better options
The product isn't listed within the Google Store, nor is the discount. However, users actually wanting a new smartwatch may want to wait on this deal. As SamMobile notes, there are currently better deals available on the internet, including Amazon selling the 40mm model for 15% off with a two-year warranty. If you're not familiar, the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 features a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED screen alongside an Exynos W1000 and Penta-Core 1.6GHz + 1.5GHz processors. Users can also choose between a Bluetooth 5.3/Wi-Fi Direct model or update to include 4G LTE connections. It's also worth noting that Google does sell its own Google Pixel Watch, while some argue over which Android watch lasts longer.
There's also the fact that Samsung is very likely to show consumers the new Galaxy Watch 9 on July 22, 2026, during its Galaxy Unpacked event. Reports are expecting the new device to be available starting August 5. Even though it may still resemble the Galaxy Watch 8, reports expect it to have enhancements to the Now Bar along with better accuracy for fitness and health tracking, among other improvements. Users can spend their money however they want, but it may be best to see what the future holds.