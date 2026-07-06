Samsung Vs. Google: Which Android Watch Lasts Longer?

Though Apple's devices remain the dominant force in the smartwatch industry, there's nothing wrong with rocking an Android device like the ones offered by Google or Samsung. In fact, if you're already a proud Android fan, it seems logical to stick with the wearable running on the same OS (well technically, it's Wear OS, but still). However, one of the biggest reasons why people are ditching their smartwatches is the concern about their overall lifespan. So, will a Samsung wearable grace your wrist longer than a Pixel Watch?

In general, a smartwatch can last five years, though the battery may start to struggle after three. Samsung may also have a slight edge in this regard, especially its newer models like the Galaxy Watch 8, which is built to withstand everything from shock and vibrations to rapid temperature shifts. This isn't to say that Google's offerings are bad per se (the Pixel Watch 4 is effectively waterproof and dust-resistant), but Samsung's ratings indicate the company's devices may be more robust.

Smart devices have a finite lifespan in terms of the software, so you should also add that into the grand "longevity" conundrum. Here, Samsung is a clear winner too. Apart from Samsung-only smartwatch features that make the ecosystem attractive, you'll also get one extra year of software updates. Case in point: the Galaxy Watch 4 (released in 2021) received the UI 8 update in December 2025 (rounding out the support to four years). Google promises only three years of support for its Pixel watches — a bit of a bummer when you consider that Pixel phones typically lead the pack when it comes to OS support.