5 Signs You Should Replace Your Smartwatch

Smartwatch sales have been booming in recent years, with over 127 million units sold in 2021. The years that followed showed continued growth with the exception of a minor dip in 2024, which indicates many first-time and returning customers are buying smartwatches each year. Whether it's an Apple Watch, Pixel Watch, Galaxy Watch, Garmin device, or a different wearable, the smartwatch isn't the kind of product that needs to be upgraded every year, especially if you buy higher-end models that offer advanced health-tracking features and good battery life. Over time, signs will emerge that the device needs replacing or servicing. For example, battery life may disappoint after a few years as the battery health degrades.

A lack of software updates is another reason to go for a newer device. Even if the vendor keeps supporting an older model, users may still want newer models that can offer more advanced health and fitness tracking features. Other buyers may be switching mobile platforms, which can force them to change their smartwatch. Finally, there's accidental damage as well as wear and tear to consider. You may end up choosing a new model instead of paying for extended repairs for an old device.

The good news is that smartwatch vendors release new models every year, improving various aspects of the smartwatch experience, from design changes to new software features, which may include built-in AI capabilities on some platforms. There's no shortage of options in an industry seeing continued growth. Additionally, some mobile operators may run smartphone promotions that include free or discounted smartwatches. That said, here are the signs that indicate a smartwatch replacement may be needed.