Verizon Will Give You An iPhone 17, Apple Watch, iPad, And $100 — But There's A Catch
Tech enthusiasts looking to enter the Apple ecosystem for the first time or upgrade some of their gadgets should check out a new Verizon promo that lets qualifying users get three of Apple's newest products for free (iPhone 17, Apple Watch, and iPad 11), plus a $100 gift card from the carrier. There is a big catch here, one that frequent carrier customers may recognize. Such carrier promotions come with a minimum contract period to take advantage of the deal. Verizon's promotion is no different. The carrier will offer the three products for free if qualifying consumers stay with Verizon for 36 months, or three years. An early exit would mean the consumer has to pay the remaining balance in full, and that's because the price of the three devices is spread over 36 months, with Verizon awarding monthly bill credits that cover the cost of the hardware for the three-year period.
That's the deal's biggest catch, but there are other things to consider. For example, Verizon advertises the deal to new subscribers. "Switch and get Mom" an iPhone 17, Apple Watch Series 11, and iPad "on us," Verizon says on its deals portal, with the promo expiring on May 13. However, Verizon also offers the deal to existing subscribers who add a new line, as long as they choose one of the three Unlimited plans: Welcome, Plus, or Ultimate. That new line has to remain on the chosen Unlimited plan for the duration of the three-year period.
Finally, there's another condition that customers need to be aware of. They'll be purchasing cellular versions of the iPad 11 and Apple Watch, which will require their own data lines.
What iPhone 17, iPad 11, and Apple Watch models can buyers choose?
BGR has simulated an order for Verizon's limited deal on Apple hardware to understand what the consumer can purchase for free, and the value of the monthly bill credits. Verizon will only cover the 256 GB iPhone 17, the 42 mm Apple Watch Series 11 (buyers can also choose the 40 mm Series 10, SE 3, and SE 2), and the 128 GB iPad 11. The bill credits for the 36-month period amount to $23.05 per month for the iPhone 17, or a total of $830. Verizon will also award consumers $13.88 per month, or $500 over three years for each of the Apple Watch and the iPad 11.
Buyers can choose the colors they want for the iPhone 17, Apple Watch, and iPad 11 without incurring additional costs. But if they want more storage or the larger 44 or 46 mm Apple Watch sizes, they'll have to pay extra each month, as Verizon's bill credits are capped at the figures above. The 512 GB iPhone 17 will cost $5.55 extra per month. The 256 GB iPad 11 will cost $2.77 extra per month, while the 512 GB variant will incur an additional $8.33 per month over three years. Finally, the 46 mm Apple Watch Series 11 will add a $0.83 per month charge to the monthly bill. The same monthly cost applies to the 44 mm variant of the Apple Watch SE 3 and SE 2 models.
What about the monthly cellular costs?
Customers should know they'll have to pay sales tax up front for the three Apple products, as well as activation fees for the three cellular lines, one for each product. BGR's simulation shows that Verizon will waive $40 of the $120 total activation fees. As for the Verizon $100 electronic gift card, the promo applies to online orders. Customers will need to make their claim online, within 60 days of the initial order.
During checkout, buyers will need to choose their desired cellular plans for the three products. For the iPhone, they can choose between Unlimited Ultimate ($95 per month), Unlimited Plus ($80 per month), and Unlimited Welcome ($65 per month). The Ultimate plan offers 50% off plans for two watches or tablets, while the Plus plan gives you 50% off one watch or tablet plan. That's something to keep in mind, considering that the deal requires data plans for both the Apple Watch and iPad.
Verizon offers two subscriptions for the smartwatch, $15 or $25 per month, and three plans for the tablet, including $20, $40, and $50 per month options. It's up to the buyer to choose what fits their needs, after taking into account potential savings that come from the Unlimited Ultimate and Plus plans. Buyers who don't want to commit to a 36-month contract with a carrier should also know they can buy five brand-new Apple products for $1,925 before taxes: iPhone 17e, Apple Watch SE 3, AirPods 4, iPad 11, and MacBook Neo.