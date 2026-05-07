Verizon Will Give You An iPhone 17, Apple Watch, iPad, And $100 — But There's A Catch

Tech enthusiasts looking to enter the Apple ecosystem for the first time or upgrade some of their gadgets should check out a new Verizon promo that lets qualifying users get three of Apple's newest products for free (iPhone 17, Apple Watch, and iPad 11), plus a $100 gift card from the carrier. There is a big catch here, one that frequent carrier customers may recognize. Such carrier promotions come with a minimum contract period to take advantage of the deal. Verizon's promotion is no different. The carrier will offer the three products for free if qualifying consumers stay with Verizon for 36 months, or three years. An early exit would mean the consumer has to pay the remaining balance in full, and that's because the price of the three devices is spread over 36 months, with Verizon awarding monthly bill credits that cover the cost of the hardware for the three-year period.

That's the deal's biggest catch, but there are other things to consider. For example, Verizon advertises the deal to new subscribers. "Switch and get Mom" an iPhone 17, Apple Watch Series 11, and iPad "on us," Verizon says on its deals portal, with the promo expiring on May 13. However, Verizon also offers the deal to existing subscribers who add a new line, as long as they choose one of the three Unlimited plans: Welcome, Plus, or Ultimate. That new line has to remain on the chosen Unlimited plan for the duration of the three-year period.

Finally, there's another condition that customers need to be aware of. They'll be purchasing cellular versions of the iPad 11 and Apple Watch, which will require their own data lines.